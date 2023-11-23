Tale of the Tape: Penn State defense vs. Michigan State offense

Simply put, Penn State’s defense has been one of the best in the nation this season. Penn State’s defense has been consistently dominant since Week 1 and has helped to give Penn State chances to remain in striking distance of Ohio State and Michigan only to be failed by a struggling offense in those matchups. The defense will be a big reason why Penn State is a favorite in the regular-season finale on Friday against Michigan State in Detroit.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is a semifinalist for this year’s Broyles Award and could be a name to watch as the coaching carousel continues to spin this offseason. He will have one more matchup to flex some muscle against a Michigan State offense that has had its struggles this year but seems to have found some energy with a young quarterback taking over.

Here is a look at how Penn State’s defensive numbers stack up against the Micigan State offense going into this year’s battle for the Land-Grant Trophy.

Passing yards per game

Michigan State’s passing game has averaged 210.0 yards per game this season, which ranks 89th in the nation. Redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser just received Big Ten freshman of the week honors for his performance last week against Indiana. Houser replaced Noah Kim as the team’s starting quarterback midway through the season.

Penn State’s pass defense has been really good this season. The Nittany Lions rank 6th in the nation against the pass by allowing just 159.5 yards per game through the air. Penn State went through a three-game stretch where opposing pass offenses managed to put up some good numbers (Ohio State, Indiana, Maryland) but Penn State has intercepted more passes (11) than passing touchdowns allowed (7) this season.

Passing yards per attempt

The Spartans are picking up an average of just 6.4 passing yards per attempt this season. Katin Houser has had some rough outings throwing the football with averages below 5 yards per attempt in three games since the start of October, including just 3.8 yards per attempt in a loss to Ohio State a couple of weeks ago. Last week, against Indiana, Houser averaged 7.1 yards per attempt in a 24-21 victory.

Penn State does not allow many big plays through the air. Penn State is allowing just 6.3 yards per attempt this season. The only team to have an average above 8.5 yards per attempt this season has been Indiana (14.2), which benefitted from a long touchdown pass to boost the average in a big way. Ohio State and Rutgers are the only other teams to average over 8.0 yards per attempt against Penn State.

Rushing yards per game

The Michigan State running game is among the least successful in the nation. The Spartans are averaging just 100.82 rushing yards per game, which ranks 122nd in the nation. The only power conference programs with a lower rushing yardage per game average are Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Washington State, and Colorado. Nate Carter has been one of the Big Ten’s leading rushers all season and comes into this week with 759 rushing yards.

Penn State’s defense is allowing only 79.18 rushing yards per game this season, which leads the Big Ten and ranks fourth in the nation. The only schools with a better rushing defense this season are James Madison, UCLA, and Tulane. Michigan has been the only team to crack the Penn State run defense with 227 yards against the Nittany Lions two weeks ago, thanks to a heavy dose of the run after halftime. West Virginia has been the only other team to rush for over 100 yards against Penn State (146 yards) back in the season opener.

Rushing yards per attempt

The struggles of the Michigan State running game are even more visible with their rushing yards per attempt average. The Spartans are picking up just 3.23 yards per rushing attempt this season, which is the second-worst in the Big Ten ahead of only Northwestern.

Penn State’s defense is allowing just 2.42 yards per attempt this season, so getting anything going past the defensive line and linebackers has been extremely difficult for the opposition. Penn State is one of 5 power conference teams holding opponents to fewer than 3 yards per attempt (UCLA, Nebraska, Texas, and Michigan). Penn State allows the third-fewest yards per attempt behind only James Madison and UCLA.

Points per game

It is probably safe to say Michigan State will find it difficult to score points against the Penn State defense. The Spartans rank 128th in the nation in scoring offense with just 17.4 points per game. The only power conference team with a lower scoring average this season is Arizona State (17.3 ppg). Michigan State has scored 20 points just five times this season, including 24 points last week against Indiana. Michigan State has scored 20 points or more in just 3 of 9 games against power conference opponents this season (24 points vs. Rutgers, 20 points vs. Nebraska, and 24 vs. Indiana).

Penn State is allowing just 12.5 points per game, which is fourth in the nation and the Big Ten behind Michigan, Ohio State, and Iowa. Penn State allowed 6 points last week in a win over Rutgers, with just two field goals allowed. Penn State has also pitched a pair of shutouts against Iowa and UMass. Michigan and Indiana have scored the most points against Penn State with 24 points each. Ohio State is the only other school to reach the 20-point mark against the Nittany Lions.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire