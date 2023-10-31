Tale of the Tape: Penn State defense vs. Maryland offense

Penn State’s defense has been one of the best in the nation this season but even they may have a bit of a chip on their shoulders after giving up 24 points to Indiana last week. The defense could be put to a pretty good test this week as they travel to visit a Maryland team with a potent pass offense. The Terrapins are also looking to snap a three-game losing streak, so they could be a little extra dangerous in this particular matchup.

Penn State’s defense easily handled Maryland’s offense the past two seasons, but that should not allow for taking anything for granted this week. Maryland has one of the Big Ten’s top quarterbacks and receiving units. While Penn State’s offense may be lacking big-play ability, that is not the case for Maryland.

Here is a look at the numbers this season for Penn State’s defense and Maryland’s offense.

Passing yards per game

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland’s passing game was expected to yield some big numbers this season, and it generally has delivered on that promise. Maryland ranks 30th in the nation in passing yards per game with 280.5 passing yards per game, which is also second in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State. Taulia Tagovailoa is coming into this week’s game with 2,200 passing yards, which leads the Big Ten. He is one of the two quarterbacks in the Big Ten to already be over 2,000 yards for the season (Ohio State’s Kyle McCord is the other).

Maryland had 274 passing yards last week in a loss to Northwestern, and 287 yards the previous week in a loss to Illinois. Last year against Penn State, Maryland was held to just 74 passing yards in Happy Valley. It was one of two games where Maryland was held to fewer than 100 passing yards in a game.

Penn State has generally been very good at defending the pass this season. Penn State will enter the week with the nation’s 4th-best pass defense allowing an average of just 160.3 yards per game. However, Penn State was burned by a couple of big pass plays last week against Northwestern (touchdown plays of 90 yards and 69 yards) as they allowed 269 yards to the Wildcats a week after giving up 286 to Ohio State, mostly to star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Passing yards per attempt

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland is averaging 7.3 passing yards per attempt this season, which ranks 67th in the nation and third in the Big Ten (behind only Michigan and Ohio State, respectively). Maryland’s receiving combo of Jeshaun Jones (13.78 yards per reception), Kaden Prather (14.2 ypr; pictured above), and Tai Felton (13.59 ypr) have given the Terrapins some solid options for Tagovailoa to rely on for big plays. Prather was a player Penn State was very interested in from the transfer portal this past offseason, and the Nittany Lions made his top five as he searched for a transfer destination. So he will obviously be a player to keep an eye on this week,

Penn State’s passing yards per attempt allowed took a hit last week with a couple of long touchdown plays by Northwestern. But Penn State’s 6.0 yards allowed per attempt is still a pretty solid 13th-best in the nation and 5th in the Big Ten. Penn State’s secondary will have their hands full this week though.

Rushing yards per game

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Because Maryland relies so much on the passing game, it makes sense that the rushing yardage production would be lagging a bit. As far as the numbers go, Maryland’s 137.88 rushing yards per game rank 89th in the nation and are around the middle of the pack in the Big Ten (8th). Roman Hemby (pictured above) leads the Maryland running game with 441 yards and four touchdowns, and Colby Mcdonald and Antwain Littleton II have each contributed to the rushing totals this season. Quarterback Tagovailoa hasn’t racked up a ton of rushing yards, but he is capable of picking up some yards as well when needed.

Penn State owns the Big Ten’s top rushing defense by allowing just 74.25 rushing yards per game this season. That is also 4th in the nation with only James Madison, UCLA, and Air Force having better numbers to show for this season. The only team to rush for more than 82 yards against the Nittany Lions this season has been West Virginia in the season opener. The Mountaineers rushed for 146 yards in the first game of the season, a 38-15 victory for the Nittany Lions. Delaware has the most rushing yards against Penn State since then, and 66 of those yards came on a single touchdown run.

Rushing yards per attempt

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland’s rushing yards per attempt of 4.48 isn’t too bad. It ranks 52nd in the nation and is tied for fourth in the Big Ten with Rutgers. And it is actually close to the Big Ten-leading 4.77 yards per attempt of Wisconsin than it is the next-best team in the Big Ten, Penn State (4.16). Roman Hemby is picking up an average of 5.01 yards per rushing attempt, which is very good for the Terrapins.

As you might expect, Penn State does not give up a lot of rushing yards per attempt. Penn State opponents are averaging just 2.32 rushing yards per attempt this season, which is the lowest rushing yards per attempt average in the Big Ten and the third-lowest in the nation behind only James Madison and UCLA. Penn State having a Big Ten-leading 32 sacks has helped contribute to these rushing yardage numbers as sacks count against the rushing totals.

Points per game

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland will come into the matchup with Penn State with the Big Ten’s third-best scoring average. The Terrapins have averaged 32.6 points per game this season, which is good for 37th in the nation. That puts Maryland a nudge ahead of Ohio State and they are one of the Big Ten’s four teams averaging more than 30 points per game (Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Ohio State).

Maryland’s scoring average has come down in the last three weeks though with scoring outputs of 17 points against Ohio State, 24 points against Illinois, and 27 points last week against Northwestern. Maryland lost all three of those games, with the last two being one-score decisions.

Penn State has the Big Ten’s third-best scoring defense allowing just 11.5 points per game, but it is coming off back-to-back games of allowing the opponent to score 20 points or more. Ohio State was the first team to score 20 points on the Nittany Lions and Penn State just allowed a season-high 24 points to Indiana last week.

Penn State shut out Maryland last season, 30-0, and held Maryland to just 14 points in a 31-14 victory in the last game in College Park in 2021.

[lawrence-related id=37403]

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire