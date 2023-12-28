Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame offense vs. Oregon State defense

Notre Dame’s offense will enter the Sun Bowl looking nothing like it did during the regular season. The most prominent offensive players from the regular have opted out, so it seems almost unfair that we’re even having this listicle for this game. Even taking those key names out though, there still were some key players who contributed during the season that helped make these numbers what they are. Therefore, it make sense to bring the listicle back.

Oregon State enters having played a season with a pretty good defense, especially against the run. With Audric Estime out, that could make life easy for the Beavers unless the Irish’s running back depth goes off. Plus, this defense can go into the game knowing this program has stopped the Irish twice in bowl games before, and it’s likely they expect not to break tradition.

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s offense matches up with the Beavers’ defense:

Passing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 49th nationally with 247.8 passing yards a game.

Oregon State ranks 83rd nationally with 236.2 passing yards allowed a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Notre Dame is tied for 14th nationally with 9.0 passing yards an attempt.

Oregon State is tied for 49th nationally with 7.0 passing yards allowed an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 31st nationally with 181.5 rushing yards a game.

Oregon State ranks 14th nationally with 104.1 rushing yards allowed a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Notre Dame ranks 11th nationally with 5.33 yards a carry.

Oregon State ranks 24th nationally with 3.42 yards allowed a carry.

Points/game

Notre Dame ranks eighth nationally with 39.1 points a game.

Oregon State ranks 33rd nationally with 21.5 points allowed a game.

