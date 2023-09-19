Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame offense vs. Ohio State defense

Notre Dame’s offense finally is matching up with a defense that could neutralize it. That defense is Ohio State, and gerad parker is going to have to come up with the game plan of his life to outwit that defense. If he’s somehow able to do that, the Irish might have a chance to pull off the biggest program win in recent memory. A lot of things still will need go his unit’s way once the game begins though.

All one has to do is look at the Buckeyes’ national defensive rankings and realize there really aren’t any weaknesses. As a former linebacker for the program, Marcus Freeman knows what it means to be a part of that program. To that end, he also knows that the program is very good and rarely has an off year. He shouldn’t be surprised by anything the Buckeyes do when they don’t have the ball.

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s offense matches up with the Buckeyes’ defense:

Passing yards/game

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame ranks 21st nationally with 304.2 passing yards a game.

Ohio State ranks sixth nationally with 140.3 passing yards allowed a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame ranks fifth nationally with 11.4 passing yards an attempt.

Ohio State is tied for ninth nationally with 4.9 passing yards allowed an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame ranks 26th nationally with 204.5 rushing yards a game.

Ohio State is tied for 19th nationally with 83.3 rushing yards allowed a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame is ranked 14th nationally with 5.88 yards a carry.

Ohio State ranks 16th nationally with 2.53 yards allowed a carry.

Points/game

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame ranks ninth nationally with 46.0 points a game.

Ohio State ranks second nationally with 6.7 points allowed a game.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire