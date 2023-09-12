Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame offense vs. Central Michigan defense

Through three games, Notre Dame’s offense has been as prolific as advertised. Even so, Irish fans have to keep pinching themselves to see if what they’re watching is real. While there have been some nice Irish offenses over the years, it has been quite a while since anything quite like this could call South Bend its home. And with Sam Hartman already being tabbed as a Heisman Trophy finalist in some circles, there is good reason to think the whole season will be like this.

Central Michigan’s defense will come into Notre Dame Stadium with a very mixed showing so far this season. While the rushing defense has been solid, the passing defense suggests Hartman will have another big game. It’s rather strange for a defense to be great in one aspect and terrible in another. Then again, who said football had to be predictable?

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s offense matches up with the Chippewas’ defense:

Passing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 35th nationally with 291.7 passing yards a game.

Central Michigan ranks 131st nationally with 386.0 passing yards allowed a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Notre Dame ranks seventh nationally with 11.1 passing yards an attempt.

Central Michigan is tied for 120th nationally with 9.1 passing yards allowed an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 39th nationally with 194.0 rushing yards a game.

Central Michigan ranks 31st nationally with 86.0 rushing yards allowed a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Notre Dame is tied for 21st nationally with 5.71 yards a carry.

Central Michigan ranks 78th nationally with 3.82 yards allowed a carry.

Points/game

Notre Dame ranks 12th nationally with 47.7 points a game.

Central Michigan ranks 117th nationally with 36.5 points allowed a game.

