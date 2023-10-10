Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame offense vs. USC defense

Much has been made about Notre Dame’s struggling offense over the past few weeks. There probably is something to the theory that the weak competition during the first third of the schedule fattened that offense’s number up. Even with the recent step back though, you’ll see that the unit statistically remains one of the better ones in the country. Those first four games, including the Week 0 contest, really gave them a head start in this way.

USC hasn’t had the best defensive season, but it hardly matters since Caleb Williams is there to bail out any shortcomings. There has to be a point where that will catch up to the Trojans, but there’s little reason to believe that will happen anytime soon. As long as Williams is out there, he will do an excellent job of masking any defensive deficiencies.

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s offense matches up with the Trojans’ defense:

Passing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 41st nationally with 266.9 passing yards a game.

USC ranks 113th nationally with 264.3 passing yards allowed a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Notre Dame is tied for 18th nationally with 9.3 passing yards an attempt.

USC is tied for 69th nationally with 7.3 passing yards allowed an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 53rd nationally with 171.0 rushing yards a game.

USC ranks 89th nationally with 157.0 rushing yards allowed a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Notre Dame ranks 28th nationally with 5.03 yards a carry.

USC is tied for 79th nationally with 4.19 yards allowed a carry.

Points/game

Notre Dame ranks 35th nationally with 34.1 points a game.

USC is tied for 76th nationally with 27.0 points allowed a game.

