Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame offense vs. Clemson defense

Notre Dame is having fun with an offense has found its footing once again. While it’s too late for it to matter for the College Football Playoff, the unit sure is entertaining to watch. However, the Irish now must forge ahead without leading receiver Mitchell Evans, who is done for the year with a torn ACL. Fortunately, they still have a few playmakers on this side of the ball, so there shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

There are reasons Clemson has struggled this season, but the defense isn’t high on that list. The unit ranks in the top 20 across several yardage categories, and any opposing offense should fear it. The Irish need to be careful because this easily is a game in which the offense could regress back to what it was during the gauntlet portion of the schedule.

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s offense matches up with the Tigers’ defense:

Passing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 44th nationally with 263.8 passing yards a game.

Clemson ranks ninth nationally with 167.8 passing yards allowed a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Notre Dame is tied for eighth nationally with 9.4 passing yards an attempt.

Clemson ranks sixth nationally with 5.5 passing yards allowed an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 57th nationally with 164.1 rushing yards a game.

Clemson ranks 15th nationally with 99.1 rushing yards allowed a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Notre Dame ranks 29th nationally with 4.92 yards a carry.

Clemson ranks 16th nationally with 3.13 yards allowed a carry.

Points/game

Notre Dame ranks 12th nationally with 38.3 points a game.

Clemson tied for 36th nationally with 21.0 points allowed a game.

