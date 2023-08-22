Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame offense vs. Navy defense

Notre Dame will get its first chance to test out its new-look offense Saturday against Navy. Much is being made of what will be Sam Hartman’s only season with the Irish because there hasn’t been a quarterback like him to wear blue and gold for a while. The rushing offense is top-heavy, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some new contributors on the ground this season. And it will be interesting to see which receivers become starts thanks to Hartman.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen are coming off a season in which defense was its strongest asset. Unfortunately, a subpar offense meant the team only could finish 4-8. If the Midshipmen are to complete the upset, their defense will need to keep the Irish’s offense in check just long enough for their own offense to get the point necessary to win.

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s offense and the Midshipmen’s defense match up according to their 2022 numbers:

Passing yards/game

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame ranked 97th nationally with 207.1 passing yards a game.

Navy ranked 97th nationally with 250.1 passing yards allowed a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame tied for 37th nationally with 8.0 passing yards an attempt.

Navy ranked 125th nationally with 8.6 passing yards allowed an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame ranked 35th nationally with 189.1 rushing yards a game.

Navy ranked second nationally with 88.9 rushing yards allowed a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame tied for 48th nationally with 4.62 yards a carry.

Navy ranked sixth nationally with 3.01 yards allowed a carry.

Points/game

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame ranked 41st nationally with 31.8 points a game.

Navy ranked 51st nationally with 24.3 points allowed a game.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire