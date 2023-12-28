Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame defense vs. Oregon State offense

While Notre Dame is missing some opted-out personnel on defense for the Sun Bowl, the hits there aren’t quite as great as those on offense. That means this unit at least should keep the Irish in it against Oregon State.

The Irish’s defense has been stymieing opposing offenses all season, and there’s no reason to think that will stop with this game. There are plenty of strong athletes on this side of the ball, so that alone will make the game worth watching.

The Beavers should be one of the toughest offenses the Irish have faced all season, even with their own opt-outs. This is not a group the Irish can sleep on because if they do, they will join the two other Irish teams who have fallen to the Beavers in bowl games. That’s not the way this season needs to end.

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s defense matches up with the Beavers’ offense:

Passing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks fourth nationally with 154.2 passing yards allowed a game.

Oregon State ranks 51st nationally with 246.1 passing yards a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Notre Dame ranks fourth nationally with 5.4 passing yards allowed an attempt.

Oregon State ranks 23rd nationally with 8.4 passing yards an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 31st nationally with 128.8 rushing yards allowed a game.

Oregon State ranks 32nd nationally with 180.8 rushing yards a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Notre Dame ranks 32nd nationally with 3.67 yards allowed a carry.

Oregon State ranks 20th nationally with 5.06 yards a carry.

Points/game

Notre Dame ranks eighth nationally with 16.6 points allowed a game.

Oregon State ranks 26th nationally with 33.8 points a game.

