Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame defense vs. Stanford offense

It’s been repeated often, but Notre Dame remains a power when it comes to defense in college football. It doesn’t take a genius to figure that out when you see how highly the unit ranks in several significant categories. Say what you will about Marcus Freeman, but he deserves the benefit of the doubt as long as that unit is working so well. However, it would help if the defense made stops more often when they absolutely were needed.

Stanford is OK when throwing the ball but among the worst in the country when it comes to running it as well as scoring. The Cardinal will not be going to a bowl game, and that unit is a big reason why. With ACC membership on the horizon, it doesn’t stand to get any easier. The Cardinal need all the luck they can get.

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s defense matches up with the Cardinal’s offense:

Passing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks third nationally with 148.5 passing yards allowed a game.

Stanford ranks 56th nationally with 234.5 passing yards a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Notre Dame is tied for third nationally with 5.4 passing yards allowed an attempt.

Stanford is tied for 92nd nationally with 6.7 passing yards an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 36th nationally with 127.5 rushing yards allowed a game.

Stanford ranks 107th nationally with 116.2 rushing yards a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Notre Dame ranks 32nd nationally with 3.58 yards allowed a carry.

Stanford is tied for 114th nationally with 3.35 yards a carry.

Points/game

Notre Dame ranks seventh nationally with 16.0 points allowed a game.

Stanford ranks 111th nationally with 20.4 points a game.

