Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame defense vs. Wake Forest offense

Despite Notre Dame’s season no longer worth talking about nationally, there still are some reasons to watch the rest of its games. That conversation starts and ends with the defense, a true reflection of the Irish’s defensive-minded leader in Marcus Freeman. The unit is among the best in the country, and any young defensive player should tune in to see what a solid unit looks like. Maybe doing so will steer them towards the Irish down the road?

Making it easier for the Irish’s defense is facing a Wake Forest offense that looks lost without Sam Hartman. Taking all of its national statistical rankings into account, the Deacons’ offense is among the worst in the country. The Irish are catching the Deacons at the right time, and anything less than a victory would be nothing short of inexcusable.

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s defense matches up with the Deacons’ offense:

Passing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks third nationally with 153.6 passing yards allowed a game.

Wake Forest ranks 94th nationally with 200.7 passing yards a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Notre Dame ranks fifth nationally with 5.5 passing yards allowed an attempt.

Wake Forest is tied for 65th nationally with 7.3 passing yards an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 37th nationally with 126.8 rushing yards allowed a game.

Wake Forest is tied for 93rd nationally with 131.0 rushing yards a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Notre Dame ranks 32rd nationally with 3.58 yards allowed a carry.

Wake Forest ranks 118th nationally with 3.25 yards a carry.

Points/game

Notre Dame ranks 11th nationally with 16.9 points allowed a game.

Wake Forest is tied for 110th nationally with 20.5 points a game.

