Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame defense vs. Central Michigan offense

A major message for Notre Dame opponents so far this season has been good luck trying to do anything against the defense. That unit has done a fantastic job locking everyone down so far, and all signs point to it happening again against Central Michigan. As you’ll see below, the Irish are ranked very highly in some major defensive categories nationally. We don’t know how long that will keep up, but it’s a good feeling in the meantime.

The Chippewas have an offense that could qualify as passable for a Mid-American Conference team. However, that doesn’t mean a thing when it comes to facing a program like Notre Dame. If it has to go up against an offense like that, it’s going to require a few prayers to pull off the upset in an unforgiving environment. Fortunately for the Chippewas, they’ll be visiting a Catholic university, so those prayers might actually work.

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s defense matches up with the Chippewas’ offense:

Passing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 10th nationally with 123.3 passing yards allowed a game.

Central Michigan ranks 122nd nationally with 150.0 passing yards a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Notre Dame is tied for 13th nationally with 4.8 passing yards allowed an attempt.

Central Michigan is tied for 94th nationally with 6.7 passing yards an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 41st nationally with 99.7 rushing yards allowed a game.

Central Michigan ranks 50th nationally with 179.5 rushing yards a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Notre Dame ranks 28th nationally with 2.62 yards allowed a carry.

Central Michigan is tied for 92nd nationally with 3.86 yards a carry.

Points/game

Notre Dame ranks 15th nationally with 10.0 points allowed a game.

Central Michigan is tied for 88th nationally with 26.0 points a game.

