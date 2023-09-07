Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame defense vs. NC State offense

As prolific as Notre Dame’s offense has been through two games, the defense deserves just as much credit. It has allowed only two field goals and no touchdowns thus far. It also has generated turnovers and made life uncomfortable for opposing offenses. Regression to the mean is sure to happen at some point, but that doesn’t mean the defense can’t keep this dominance going for as long as possible.

NC State’s offense showed it has a strong running game in its season-opening win over UConn. Of course, it’s hard to say for sure how capable the unit is given who they played and the fact that the Wolfpack have played only one game. However, it’s a relatively safe bet that this offense will give the Irish’s defense more than what it’s been challenged with so far in this young season.

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s defense matches up with the Wolfpack’s offense:

Passing yards/game

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame ranks seventh nationally with 55.0 passing yards allowed a game.

NC State ranks 103rd nationally with 155.0 passing yards a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame is tied for ninth nationally with 3.8 passing yards allowed an attempt.

Tennessee State is tied for 96th nationally with 6.0 passing yards an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame ranks 54th nationally with 107.5 rushing yards allowed a game.

NC State ranks 33rd nationally with 209.0 rushing yards a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Notre Dame ranks 37th nationally with 2.56 yards allowed a carry.

NC State ranks 67th nationally with 4.54 yards a carry.

Points/game

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame is tied for sixth nationally with 3.0 points allowed a game.

NC State is tied for 79th nationally with 24.0 points a game.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire