Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame defense vs. Louisville offense

As much praise as Notre Dame’s offense got for making the big plays late against Duke, the defense remains what’s kept the Irish in games.

Even though the past couple of games have been close, the opposing scoring outputs haven’t been very high. Say what you will about the unit only having 10 players for the losing play against Ohio State, but it remains stacked with talent and is showing it. That’s exactly what it’s supposed to do.

The Irish’s pass defense will be tested against Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer, who is making the Cardinals’ look very good on offense. This will be a good tuneup for the Irish before they have to face Caleb Williams and USC the following week.

But don’t sleep on the Cardinals’ running game as that corps also has put decent numbers. Anything can and probably will happen in this contest.

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s defense matches up with the Cardinals’ offense:

Passing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks fourth nationally with 146.8 passing yards allowed a game.

Louisville ranks 16th nationally with 301.0 passing yards a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Notre Dame is tied for eighth nationally with 5.4 passing yards allowed an attempt.

Louisville ranks fifth nationally with 10.5 passing yards an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 50th nationally with 124.2 rushing yards allowed a game.

Louisville ranks 29th nationally with 193.8 rushing yards a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Notre Dame ranks 45th nationally with 3.47 yards allowed a carry.

Louisville ranks 25th nationally with 5.18 yards a carry.

Points/game

Notre Dame is tied for 14th nationally with 13.0 points allowed a game.

Louisville is tied for 21st nationally with 37.0 points a game.

