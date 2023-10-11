Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame defense vs. USC offense

With Notre Dame’s offense in a slump, the defense will need to step up. That might not be easy given that the Irish still are in one heck of a gauntlet in the middle of the season. Still, the numbers are there to back up the fact that the Irish still have a unit very capable of keeping points off the scoreboard. The question is whether they’ll have the stamina as well as the ability to make that happen against USC.

Speaking of the Trojans, they begin and end with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, the Trojans are the nation’s highest scoring team. Those are two factors that should strike fear in the heart of any opposing defense. But maybe the wet forecast for Saturday’s game will slow the Trojans down.

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s defense matches up with the Trojans’ offense:

Passing yards/game

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame ranks third nationally with 146.6 passing yards allowed a game.

USC ranks third nationally with 355.2 passing yards a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal and USA Today Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

Notre Dame is tied for ninth nationally with 5.5 passing yards allowed an attempt.

USC is tied for third nationally with 10.5 passing yards an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame ranks 58th nationally with 132.9 rushing yards allowed a game.

USC ranks 54th nationally with 168.2 rushing yards a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame is tied for 49th nationally with 3.65 yards allowed a carry.

USC ranks sixth nationally with 5.97 yards a carry.

Points/game

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame ranks 15th nationally with 15.9 points allowed a game.

USC ranks first nationally with 51.8 points a game.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire