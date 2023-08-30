Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame defense vs. Tennessee State offense

Just as impressive as Notre Dame’s offense against Navy was its defense. Allowing only a late field goal to the Midshipmen, the Irish showed that the defense they’ve boasted about for many years will continue to be as lethal as it’s ever been. There’s little reason to believe otherwise, though the Midshipmen’s run-heavy offense might not have been the best one to measure against.

Now, the Irish get to deal with Tennessee State, a Football Championship Subdivision offense on a team coached by former All-Pro running back Eddie George. That association alone gives the Tigers’ offense legitimacy no matter who they play, at least when it’s up against another FCS team. Put a Football Bowl Subdivision defense against that unit, particularly one like Notre Dame, and one never can tell what’s going to happen. Most likely, it will be bad news for that offense.

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s defense through extremely limited Football Bowl Subdivision rankings matches up with the Tigers’ 2022 FCS rankings:

Passing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks second in the FBS with 43.0 passing yards allowed a game.

Tennessee State ranked 90th nationally in the FCS with 191.9 passing yards a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Notre Dame ranks sixth in the FBS with 6.1 passing yards allowed an attempt.

Tennessee State tied for 61st in the FCS with 7.1 passing yards an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks fifth in the FBS with 126.0 rushing yards allowed a game.

Tennessee State ranked 78th in the FCS with 132.6 rushing yards a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Notre Dame ranks third in the FBS with 2.62 yards allowed a carry.

Tennessee State ranked 32nd in the FCS with 4.74 yards a carry.

Points/game

Notre Dame ranks first in the FBS with 3.0 points allowed a game.

Tennessee State ranked 104th in the FCS with 18.3 points a game.

