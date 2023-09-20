Tale of the Tape: Notre Dame defense vs. Ohio State offense

Notre Dame’s offense has been the story so far this season, but the defense remains the foundation on which the program is built. So far, there have been few moments in which that unit has shown any weaknesses. Those moments will have to be virtually nonexistent against the Buckeyes. A game like this can turn easily on one play, and it’s up to this particular unit to do everything to ensure that doesn’t happen.

While the Buckeyes’ offense might not be quite as effective as its defense, that unit remains very lethal. It will give the Irish more than they’ve seen from anyone else so far, and it’s scary to think just how good those players can be when they’re clicking. To say the Irish will completely shut the Buckeyes down would be unrealistic. They just have to make the plays in the right spots.

Here’s a look at how the Irish’s defense matches up with the Buckeyes’ offense:

Passing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks third nationally with 126.8 passing yards allowed a game.

Ohio State ranks 17th nationally with 318.0 passing yards a game.

Passing yards/attempt

Notre Dame is tied for 13th nationally with 5.2 passing yards allowed an attempt.

Ohio State is tied for 18th nationally with 9.9 passing yards an attempt.

Rushing yards/game

Notre Dame ranks 41st nationally with 107.5 rushing yards allowed a game.

Ohio State is tied for 68th nationally with 156.7 rushing yards a game.

Rushing yards/carry

Notre Dame ranks 27th nationally with 2.91 yards allowed a carry.

Ohio State ranks 32nd nationally with 5.16 yards a carry.

Points/game

Notre Dame ranks 14th nationally with 11.8 points allowed a game.

Ohio State is tied for 20th nationally with 40.3 points a game.

