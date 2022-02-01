Tale of the Tape: Matthew Stafford vs. Joe Burrow

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matthew Stafford
    Matthew Stafford
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Burrow
    Joe Burrow
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Watch Tale of the Tape compare Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford vs. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories