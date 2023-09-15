Tale of the Tape: A look at how Week 3 opponents FAMU, UWF match up for first-ever meeting

Bragg Memorial Stadium will be the host of a first-time-ever matchup Saturday.

The Florida A&M Rattlers, ranked No. 24 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches Poll, will have their home opener against Division II Coaches Poll No. 4 West Florida Argonauts from Pensacola.

FAMU will defend its 15-game home winning streak, the second-longest in the FCS behind Montana State’s 21.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on HBCU Go.

There will be a sense of unfamiliarity between the Rattlers, led by head coach Willie Simmons (55-24 overall, 34-13 at FAMU), and the Argos, coached by Kaleb Nobles (2-0).

So, let’s look at what FAMU and UWF will bring to the table Saturday.

FAMU possesses a lot of upside for the season, but it is still a work in progress

The Rattlers are favored to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East division.

But the team is far from reaching its maximum potential two games into the young 2023 season.

FAMU has shown flashes of dominance and drawbacks over its first two games of the year against Jackson State and South Florida.

Simmons has said that his team is fighting a spirit of complacency as it prepares for the visiting UWF.

The Rattlers have shown the ability to get off to hot starts but fizzle out as the game progresses. That was on full display in Week 1 when FAMU jumped out to a 28-0 first-half lead against JSU but didn't score any points in the final two quarters. The Rattlers still held on to win 28-10 at the Orange Blossom Classic.

FAMU averages 21 first-half points to only five in the second half.

"We have to figure out a way to have a strong third quarter, then be able to have a dominant fourth quarter," Simmons said. "That's going to be a point of emphasis, not only this week, but the rest of the season."

Rattlers starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa is looking to play a cleaner, turnover-free game Saturday. Moussa completed 24 of 43 passes for 374 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions against USF. He got sacked four times, losing 27 yards.

Despite a new-look receiving corps, Moussa has built some chemistry with his new pass catchers, finding 12 different targets through two games.

FAMU’s rushing attack also has given a reason to be optimistic, gaining 207 rushing yards in Week 1. But last week, the Rattlers finished with 19 rushing yards on 29 attempts (lost sack yards included on rushing stats via FAMU’s official stats; counted as an attempt).

Nebraska transfer Jaquez Yant leads the team with 94 yards on 19 attempts and a touchdown. Terrell Jennings closely trails Yant with 22 attempts for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense showed how good it is with its back against the wall against USF. It only allowed three points off five turnovers.

Linebacker Isaiah Major is anchoring the defense, accumulating 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in two games. He got rewarded the SWAC’s Week 2 top Defensive Player. Defensive end Anthony Dunn Jr. is on track to have a breakout year with 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

The unit leads the FCS with ten sacks and fourth with 22 tackles for loss.

"I can't say enough about the job [FAMU head coach of the defense Ryan Smith] and his staff have done," Simmons said.

"Our defense is playing at a level that we haven't played since I've been here. I'm very encouraged by how those guys are playing."

The Rattlers’ defensive Achilles heel is penalties. Against USF, it added 70 yards to FAMU’s 115 penalty yards after going clean against JSU a week prior.

UWF has shown dominance in the first two weeks, and now it has a 'chip on their shoulder'

There must be something about the number 35 – but head coach Kaleb Nobles said he "didn't know" if there was anything magical about the number – after the Argos beat their first two opponents by identical scores of 35-3.

After dominant offensive and defensive performances in both weeks, only one thing stood out in Week 2: penalties. UWF had 15 penalties called against it for a loss of 160 yards. Nobles said the penalties were addressed in team meetings on Monday – including the after-whistle unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

"We started focusing on talking too much trash and getting involved in the game, when we need to be focused on being ourselves," Nobles said.

The Argos' offense has used quick starts to their advantage. In both games, they led 21-3 at halftime to put both Kentucky Wesleyan College and McKendree University in tough positions entering the second half. The Panthers weren't close to scoring in Week 1, while the Bearcats missed a late field goal in Week 2.

Allowing an average of three points per game has put UWF's "relentless" defense on the conference stage – with defensive lineman John McMullen leading the country with five – the conference UWF was selected to finish second in behind Delta State.

Quarterback Peewee Jarrett is picking up where he left off during an impressive 2022 campaign – maybe even improving in two weeks. Jarrett has thrown for 559 yards in the first two weeks with five touchdowns, completing 80% of his passes (40-for-50). In the first two weeks in 2022, Jarrett threw for 435 yards.

What's helping? A strong receiver room between John Jiles (7 receptions, 177 yards), Caden Leggett (8 receptions, 127 yards), Zac Offord (6 receptions, 71 yards) and Jakobe Quillen (5 receptions, 53 yards). Jarrett has changed his game to quicker, shorter throws, allowing the wide receivers to use their speed and shiftiness.

"People say we’re a good little D2 team. Well, we’ll find out Saturday how good we are and how much of a real little D2 team we are," Nobles said. "Our guys have a chip on their shoulder."

Florida A&M (1-1, 1-0 SWAC) vs. West Florida (2-0) Game Information

Florida A&M defensive back Tevin Griffey (7) celebrates with defensive lineman Gentle Hunt (92) after making a play during the second half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bragg Memorial Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch: HBCU Go, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Here's what to expect at Rattlers game vs. West Florida