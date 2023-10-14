Tale of the Tape: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa and Wisconsin will face off this weekend in what could be the deciding matchup to determine the eventual winner of the Big Ten West. Many expected this to be the case ahead of the season.
On any given season, the Hawkeyes and Badgers are a great pick for the top two teams in the west. Given the state of the rest of the division, picking these two as the top teams out west just made sense.
While both have managed to deliver thus far, each carrying only one loss, the two have looked very different than we all expected. Many hoped new transfer quarterback Cade McNamara would help lead an improved Iowa passing attack.
McNamara is now out the season and the offense didn’t look that much better with him at the helm compared to last season. Despite some pretty atrocious quarterback play, Iowa is 5-1. Some things just never change.
For the Badgers, everyone couldn’t wait to see their new offense. After being one of the prototypical power running teams in college football, now Luke Fickell and Phil Longo were going to bring the air raid to Wisconsin. It would be the “Dairy Raid!” The Braelon Allen-led Badgers are currently ranked 16th in rushing yards per game with over 200 yards on the ground.
Once again, some things just never change.
With most of the marbles on the line, here is a look at the tale of the tape for Iowa versus Wisconsin.
Last Result
Iowa: defeated Purdue, 20-14
Wisconsin: defeated Rutgers, 24-13
Team stats from last week
Iowa:
Total offense: 291 yards (110 passing, 181 rushing)
13 first downs
3-of-13 on third downs
Total defense: 343 yards (247 passing, 96 rushing)
21 first downs surrendered
9-of-19 on first downs allowed
Wisconsin
Total offense: 357 yards (145 passing, 212 rushing)
23 first downs
9-of-17 on third downs
Total defense: 275 yards (211 passing, 64 rushing)
16 first downs surrendered
2-of-12 on first downs allowed
Quarterback
Deacon Hill, Iowa: 56 passing attempts, 21 completions, 37.5 completion percentage, 274 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, 83.2 rating
Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin: 159 passing attempts, 102 completions, 64.2 completion percentage, 1,022 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, 120.6 rating
Running Backs
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa: 51 attempts, 225 yards, 4.4 yards per carry, two touchdowns
Leshon Williams, Iowa: 50 attempts, 285 yards, 5.7 yards per carry
Braelon Allen, Wisconsin: 73 attempts, 472 yards, 6.5 yards per carry, seven touchdowns
Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin: 47 attempts, 152 yards, 3.2 yards per carry, four touchdowns
Receiving Leaders
Erick All, Iowa: 19 catches, 280 yards, 14.7 yards per catch, three touchdowns
Will Pauling, Wisconsin: 22 catches, 243 yards, 11 yards per reception
Chimere Dike, Wisconsin: 11 catches, 228 yards, 20.7 yards per reception, one touchdown
Defensive Leaders
Jay Higgins, Iowa: 34 solo tackles, 74 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble
Cooper DeJean, Iowa: 33 total tackles, two interception, one punt return touchdown
Nick Jackson, Iowa: 23 solo tackles, 53 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles
Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin: 34 solo tackles, 50 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions
Ricardo Hallman, Wisconsin: four interceptions, one touchdown, 16 total tackles
James Thompson Jr, Wisconsin: 12 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks
