Tale of the Tape: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Iowa and Wisconsin will face off this weekend in what could be the deciding matchup to determine the eventual winner of the Big Ten West. Many expected this to be the case ahead of the season.

On any given season, the Hawkeyes and Badgers are a great pick for the top two teams in the west. Given the state of the rest of the division, picking these two as the top teams out west just made sense.

While both have managed to deliver thus far, each carrying only one loss, the two have looked very different than we all expected. Many hoped new transfer quarterback Cade McNamara would help lead an improved Iowa passing attack.

McNamara is now out the season and the offense didn’t look that much better with him at the helm compared to last season. Despite some pretty atrocious quarterback play, Iowa is 5-1. Some things just never change.

For the Badgers, everyone couldn’t wait to see their new offense. After being one of the prototypical power running teams in college football, now Luke Fickell and Phil Longo were going to bring the air raid to Wisconsin. It would be the “Dairy Raid!” The Braelon Allen-led Badgers are currently ranked 16th in rushing yards per game with over 200 yards on the ground.

Once again, some things just never change.

With most of the marbles on the line, here is a look at the tale of the tape for Iowa versus Wisconsin.

Last Result

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa: defeated Purdue, 20-14

Wisconsin: defeated Rutgers, 24-13

Team stats from last week

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa:

Total offense: 291 yards (110 passing, 181 rushing)

13 first downs

3-of-13 on third downs

Total defense: 343 yards (247 passing, 96 rushing)

21 first downs surrendered

9-of-19 on first downs allowed

Wisconsin

Total offense: 357 yards (145 passing, 212 rushing)

23 first downs

9-of-17 on third downs

Total defense: 275 yards (211 passing, 64 rushing)

16 first downs surrendered

2-of-12 on first downs allowed

Quarterback

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Deacon Hill, Iowa: 56 passing attempts, 21 completions, 37.5 completion percentage, 274 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, 83.2 rating

Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin: 159 passing attempts, 102 completions, 64.2 completion percentage, 1,022 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, 120.6 rating

Running Backs

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kaleb Johnson, Iowa: 51 attempts, 225 yards, 4.4 yards per carry, two touchdowns

Leshon Williams, Iowa: 50 attempts, 285 yards, 5.7 yards per carry

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin: 73 attempts, 472 yards, 6.5 yards per carry, seven touchdowns

Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin: 47 attempts, 152 yards, 3.2 yards per carry, four touchdowns

Receiving Leaders

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Erick All, Iowa: 19 catches, 280 yards, 14.7 yards per catch, three touchdowns

Will Pauling, Wisconsin: 22 catches, 243 yards, 11 yards per reception

Chimere Dike, Wisconsin: 11 catches, 228 yards, 20.7 yards per reception, one touchdown

Defensive Leaders

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Higgins, Iowa: 34 solo tackles, 74 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble

Cooper DeJean, Iowa: 33 total tackles, two interception, one punt return touchdown

Nick Jackson, Iowa: 23 solo tackles, 53 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles

Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin: 34 solo tackles, 50 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions

Ricardo Hallman, Wisconsin: four interceptions, one touchdown, 16 total tackles

James Thompson Jr, Wisconsin: 12 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire