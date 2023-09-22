Tale of the Tape: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Ladies and gentlemen, this is the moment you’ve all been waiting for. After months of anticipation and waiting, it is finally time for your Big Ten Main Event. Live from the sold-out White Out crowd in Happy Valley, it is Iowa vs. Penn State.

Both competitors enter this contest with their hopes up high and their heads down low. The goal for Iowa and Penn State is simple: win the Big Ten Championship. They knew that the path to lifting that trophy in Indianapolis is a long and arduous journey, with one slip-up possibly costing you your season. They stand as massive obstacles in each other’s paths, every game counting for Penn State, especially in a division with Ohio State and Michigan.

These two Big Ten titans know each other very well, playing nearly annually since 2016. Kirk Ferentz has seen the Nittany Lions more times than you can count on one hand. The last time these two met was back in 2021, a grueling 23-20 victory at Kinnick Stadium for the Hawkeyes. This time the stage is set at Beaver Stadium, the famed White Out night game for the Nittany Lions.

In a game that could have postseason implications, here is your tale of the tape ahead of another battle between Iowa and Penn State.

Last Result

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa: defeated Western Michigan, 41-10

Penn State: lost to Syracuse, 30-13

Team stats last week

Iowa:

Total offense: 387 yards (133 passing, 254 rushing)

19 first downs

4-of-12 on third downs

Total defense: 239 yards (122 passing, 117 rushing)

Eight first downs surrendered

5-of-16 on first downs allowed

Penn State

Total offense: 383 yards (219 passing, 164 rushing)

19 first downs

7-of-18 on third downs

Total defense: 354 yards (276 passing, 78 rushing)

20 first downs surrendered

5-of-16 on first downs allowed

Quarterback

Cade McNamara, Iowa: 71 passing attempts, 34 completions, 53.5 completion percentage, 417 yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions, 113 rating

Drew Allar, Penn State: 88 passing attempts, 59 completions, 67% completion percentage, 737 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions, 152.4 rating

Running Backs

Kaleb Johnson, Iowa: 34 attempts, 91 yards, 2.7 yards per carry, one touchdown

Jaziun Patterson, Iowa: 21 attempts, 104 yards, 5 yards per carry, one touchdown

Leshon Williams, Iowa: 19 attempts, 164 yards, 8.6 yards per carry,

Kaytron Allen, Penn State: 42 attempts, 208 yards, 5 yards per carry, two touchdowns

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State: 36 attempts, 154 yards, 4.3 yards per carry, five touchdowns

Receiving Leaders

Luke Lachey, Iowa: 10 catches, 131 yards, 13.1 yards per reception

Erick All, Iowa: seven catches, 81 yards, 11.6 yards per reception, one touchdown

Seth Anderson, Iowa: four catches, 68 yards, 17 yards per reception, one touchdown

Keandre Lambert-Smith, Penn State: 13 catches, 220 yards, 16.9 yards per reception, two touchdowns

Harrison Wallace III, Penn State: 10 catches, 98 yards, 9.8 yards per reception

Tyler Warren, Penn State: 10 catches, 81 yards, 8.1 yards per reception, two touchdowns

Defensive Leaders

Jay Higgins, Iowa: 18 solo tackles, 32 total tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble

Cooper DeJean, Iowa: 11 solo tackles, 19 total tackles, one pass defended

Sebastian Castro, Iowa: seven solo tackles, 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, one touchdown

Nick Jackson, Iowa: eight solo tackles, 23 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble

Abdul Carter, Penn State: six solo tackles, eight total tackles, one sack, one interception

Curtis Jacobs, Penn State: nine solo tackles, 12 total tackles, one sack

Dominic Deluca, Penn State: two solo tackles, seven total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one touchdown

Cam Miller, Penn State: seven solo tackles, eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception

