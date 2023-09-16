Tale of the Tape: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Iowa is 2-0 and has a massive matchup on the horizon next week. Next Saturday they will travel to Happy Valley to kick off Big Ten conference play against Penn State.

Though the biggest game of the regular season is right around the corner, it doesn’t really mean a thing for head coach Kirk Ferentz’s team. That’s next week. This week the Hawkeyes have their sights set on MAC opponent Western Michigan.

The Broncos enter Kinnick Stadium with vengeance on their mind. Western Michigan was on the receiving end of a blowout last week, losing to Syracuse, 48-7. Now, Western Michigan will look to shock the world by walking into Iowa City and pulling off the upset.

Every Iowa fan will be thinking the same exact thing ahead of Saturday’s contest, “trap game.” Though the Broncos don’t appear to be much of a threat, no team in college football can be overlooked. With a few unlucky bounces, the game can get away from you. This is especially true with Iowa’s low-scoring output on offense.

Just how much should fans be concerned about Western Michigan? Here is the tale of the tape.

Previous Result

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa: defeated Iowa State, 20-13

Western Michigan: lost to Syracuse, 48-7

Team stats last week

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Iowa:

Total offense: 235 yards (123 passing, 112 rushing)

9 first downs

5-of-14 on third downs

Total defense: 290 yards (203 passing, 87 rushing)

19 first downs surrendered

7-of-18 on third downs allowed

Western Michigan

Total offense: 318 yards (221 passing, 97 rushing)

15 first downs

5-of-17 on third downs

Total defense: 496 yards (343 passing, 153 rushing)

26 first downs surrendered

8-of-15 on first downs allowed

Quarterback

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cade McNamara, Iowa: 52 passing attempts, 29 completions, 55.8 completion percentage, 191 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 115.3 rating

Jack Salopek, Western Michigan: 48 passing attempts, 33 completions, 68.8 completion percentage, 280 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, 116.3 rating

Running Backs

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kaleb Johnson, Iowa: 32 attempts, 91 yards, 2.7 yards per carry, one touchdown

Jaziun Patterson, Iowa: 15attempts, 84 yards, 5.6 yards per carry, one touchdowns

Jalen Buckley, Western Michigan: 38 attempts, 281 yards, 7.4 yards per carry, two touchdowns

Zahir Abdus-Salaam, Western Michigan: 25 attempts, 84 yards, 3.4 yards per carry, one touchdown

Receiving Leaders

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Luke Lachey, Iowa: 10 catches, 131 yards, 13.1 yards per reception

Seth Anderson, Iowa: three catches, 55 yards, 18.3 yards per reception, one touchdown

Erick All, Iowa: six catches, 47 yards, 7.8 yards per reception, one touchdown

Kenneth Womack, Western Michigan: eight catches, 121 yards, 15.1 yards per reception

Jehlani Galloway, Western Michigan: ten catches, 55 yards, 5.5 yards per reception

Austin Hence, Western Michigan: nine catches, 68 yards, 7.6 yards per reception, one touchdown

Defensive Leaders

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Higgins, Iowa: 13 solo tackles, 23 total tackles, three passes defended

Cooper DeJean, Iowa: ten solo tackles, 17 total tackles, one pass defended

Sebastian Castro, Iowa: six solo tackles, nine total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one touchdown

Deontae Craig, Iowa: two solo tackles, four total tackles, one sack, one pass defended

Tate Hallock, Western Michigan: 12 solo tackles, 17 total tackles, .5 tackles for loss

Boone Bonnema, Western Michigan five total tackles, seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks

Aaron Wofford, Western Michigan: eight solo tackles, 13 total tackles, one pass defended

Keni-H Lovely, Western Michigan: four solo tackles, six total tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended

