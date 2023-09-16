Tale of the Tape: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Western Michigan Broncos
Iowa is 2-0 and has a massive matchup on the horizon next week. Next Saturday they will travel to Happy Valley to kick off Big Ten conference play against Penn State.
Though the biggest game of the regular season is right around the corner, it doesn’t really mean a thing for head coach Kirk Ferentz’s team. That’s next week. This week the Hawkeyes have their sights set on MAC opponent Western Michigan.
The Broncos enter Kinnick Stadium with vengeance on their mind. Western Michigan was on the receiving end of a blowout last week, losing to Syracuse, 48-7. Now, Western Michigan will look to shock the world by walking into Iowa City and pulling off the upset.
Every Iowa fan will be thinking the same exact thing ahead of Saturday’s contest, “trap game.” Though the Broncos don’t appear to be much of a threat, no team in college football can be overlooked. With a few unlucky bounces, the game can get away from you. This is especially true with Iowa’s low-scoring output on offense.
Just how much should fans be concerned about Western Michigan? Here is the tale of the tape.
Previous Result
Iowa: defeated Iowa State, 20-13
Western Michigan: lost to Syracuse, 48-7
Team stats last week
Iowa:
Total offense: 235 yards (123 passing, 112 rushing)
9 first downs
5-of-14 on third downs
Total defense: 290 yards (203 passing, 87 rushing)
19 first downs surrendered
7-of-18 on third downs allowed
Western Michigan
Total offense: 318 yards (221 passing, 97 rushing)
15 first downs
5-of-17 on third downs
Total defense: 496 yards (343 passing, 153 rushing)
26 first downs surrendered
8-of-15 on first downs allowed
Quarterback
Cade McNamara, Iowa: 52 passing attempts, 29 completions, 55.8 completion percentage, 191 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 115.3 rating
Jack Salopek, Western Michigan: 48 passing attempts, 33 completions, 68.8 completion percentage, 280 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, 116.3 rating
Running Backs
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa: 32 attempts, 91 yards, 2.7 yards per carry, one touchdown
Jaziun Patterson, Iowa: 15attempts, 84 yards, 5.6 yards per carry, one touchdowns
Jalen Buckley, Western Michigan: 38 attempts, 281 yards, 7.4 yards per carry, two touchdowns
Zahir Abdus-Salaam, Western Michigan: 25 attempts, 84 yards, 3.4 yards per carry, one touchdown
Receiving Leaders
Luke Lachey, Iowa: 10 catches, 131 yards, 13.1 yards per reception
Seth Anderson, Iowa: three catches, 55 yards, 18.3 yards per reception, one touchdown
Erick All, Iowa: six catches, 47 yards, 7.8 yards per reception, one touchdown
Kenneth Womack, Western Michigan: eight catches, 121 yards, 15.1 yards per reception
Jehlani Galloway, Western Michigan: ten catches, 55 yards, 5.5 yards per reception
Austin Hence, Western Michigan: nine catches, 68 yards, 7.6 yards per reception, one touchdown
Defensive Leaders
Jay Higgins, Iowa: 13 solo tackles, 23 total tackles, three passes defended
Cooper DeJean, Iowa: ten solo tackles, 17 total tackles, one pass defended
Sebastian Castro, Iowa: six solo tackles, nine total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one touchdown
Deontae Craig, Iowa: two solo tackles, four total tackles, one sack, one pass defended
Tate Hallock, Western Michigan: 12 solo tackles, 17 total tackles, .5 tackles for loss
Boone Bonnema, Western Michigan five total tackles, seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks
Aaron Wofford, Western Michigan: eight solo tackles, 13 total tackles, one pass defended
Keni-H Lovely, Western Michigan: four solo tackles, six total tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended
