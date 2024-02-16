Advertisement

Tale of the Tape: Examining Auburn and Kentucky ahead of Saturday’s game

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers passed its first test of the week on Wednesday by blasting No. 11 South Carolina, 101-61. Can the Tigers earn another crucial win on Saturday by taking down No. 20 Kentucky?

The game has plenty of pageantry surrounding it. Students are camping in front of Neville Arena, College Gameday will be on the Plains, and ticket prices are through the roof. A win would be valuable to its NCAA Tournament resume, and all of the pieces appear to be on the table.

Kentucky has not lived up to the hype to this point in the season, as they enter the game with a 17-7 record with a 7-4 mark in SEC play. They have also had a rough time playing in Neville Arena recently as losers of three-straight games in the venue.

Despite the rough patch, Auburn will still need to play its best game on Saturday to earn a win. Can they get it done? Here’s a look at how Auburn stacks up with Kentucky ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

Rankings comparison

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
AUBURN

KENTUCKY

20-5 (9-3)

Record (SEC)

17-7 (7-4)

No. 12

Coaches Poll

No. 20

No. 13

AP Poll

No. 22

No. 3

SEC

No. 6

No. 6

NET

No. 24

No. 4

KenPom

No. 26

No. 5

ESPN BPI

No. 24

 

Stats comparison

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
AUBURN

KENTUCKY

83.1

Points per game

88.9

66.9

Points allowed per game

78.1

38.9

Rebounds per game

38.7

18.0

Assists per game

17.7

Johni Broome (16.2)

Leading scorer

Antonio Reeves (19.4)

Johni Broome (8.4)

Leading rebounder

Tre Mitchell (7.5)

Tre Donaldson (3.5)

Leading assists

Reed Sheppard (4.2)

 

Record comparison

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
AUBURN

KENTUCKY

2-4

Quad 1 

2-5

7-1

Quad 2

4-1

6-0

Quad 3

5-1

5-0

Quad 4

6-0

12-0

Home record

13-1

7-5

Away/Neutral record

8-2

Alabama (No. 5 in NET)

Best win

North Carolina (No. 11 in NET)

 

Final analysis

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
Auburn has proven time and time again that they are at their best when Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome are playing at a high level. It is a given that Brome will score 10 or more points per game, no matter the circumstance. However, the Tigers’ potential climbs when Williams reaches double-figures. Auburn is 5-4 this season when Williams is held to less than 10 points in a game and is 8-0 when Williams scores more than 20.

In a game where Auburn must match with Kentucky every step of the way, it will be important for Broome and Williams to play a “typical game” and grab control of the game early.

