Tale of the Tape: Examining Auburn and Kentucky ahead of Saturday’s game

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers passed its first test of the week on Wednesday by blasting No. 11 South Carolina, 101-61. Can the Tigers earn another crucial win on Saturday by taking down No. 20 Kentucky?

The game has plenty of pageantry surrounding it. Students are camping in front of Neville Arena, College Gameday will be on the Plains, and ticket prices are through the roof. A win would be valuable to its NCAA Tournament resume, and all of the pieces appear to be on the table.

Kentucky has not lived up to the hype to this point in the season, as they enter the game with a 17-7 record with a 7-4 mark in SEC play. They have also had a rough time playing in Neville Arena recently as losers of three-straight games in the venue.

Despite the rough patch, Auburn will still need to play its best game on Saturday to earn a win. Can they get it done? Here’s a look at how Auburn stacks up with Kentucky ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

Rankings comparison

AUBURN KENTUCKY 20-5 (9-3) Record (SEC) 17-7 (7-4) No. 12 Coaches Poll No. 20 No. 13 AP Poll No. 22 No. 3 SEC No. 6 No. 6 NET No. 24 No. 4 KenPom No. 26 No. 5 ESPN BPI No. 24

Stats comparison

AUBURN KENTUCKY 83.1 Points per game 88.9 66.9 Points allowed per game 78.1 38.9 Rebounds per game 38.7 18.0 Assists per game 17.7 Johni Broome (16.2) Leading scorer Antonio Reeves (19.4) Johni Broome (8.4) Leading rebounder Tre Mitchell (7.5) Tre Donaldson (3.5) Leading assists Reed Sheppard (4.2)

Record comparison

AUBURN KENTUCKY 2-4 Quad 1 2-5 7-1 Quad 2 4-1 6-0 Quad 3 5-1 5-0 Quad 4 6-0 12-0 Home record 13-1 7-5 Away/Neutral record 8-2 Alabama (No. 5 in NET) Best win North Carolina (No. 11 in NET)

Final analysis

Auburn has proven time and time again that they are at their best when Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome are playing at a high level. It is a given that Brome will score 10 or more points per game, no matter the circumstance. However, the Tigers’ potential climbs when Williams reaches double-figures. Auburn is 5-4 this season when Williams is held to less than 10 points in a game and is 8-0 when Williams scores more than 20.

In a game where Auburn must match with Kentucky every step of the way, it will be important for Broome and Williams to play a “typical game” and grab control of the game early.

