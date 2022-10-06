Tale of the Tape: How does Oklahoma matchup against the Texas Longhorns?

The 118th meeting between the Oklahoma Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) and the Texas Longhorns (3-2, 1-1) features two teams with varied outlooks through the first five games of the season.

Oklahoma, losers of two straight in 2022, have won four straight matchups against the Longhorns dating back to the 2018 Big 12 championship game. But they head into Red River Showdown as touchdown underdogs to a Texas team that appears to be trending in a positive direction despite two early-season losses.

Texas lost to Alabama at home by one point on a field goal in the final minute of play. A fumble on the first play from scrimmage by Bijan Robinson sunk Texas in overtime against Texas Tech, who kicked the game winner on their first possession in the extra period.

The Cotton Bowl and the Red River Showdown provides an atmosphere where the strange and atypical can happen. Much like we saw a year ago when the underdog Texas Longhorns took a 38-18 lead into halftime, this game can take on an odd complexion regardless of how the two teams have performed in the weeks ahead.

Bryant Crews provided his keys to the game and Ben Dackiw laid out what Oklahoma has to do to pick up a win.

Let’s get ready for the Red River Showdown with this week’s tale of the tape.

Quarterback

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws a pass in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

If Dillon Gabriel plays, which feels like a long shot this point, the quarterback battle is a lot closer. If he doesn’t, Texas has a would have a sizeable advantage over Oklahoma’s starter. Presumably, Davis Beville will be getting the first start of his career. The Red River Showdown provides a tough environment for even the most experienced quarterbacks, let alone one making his first college start.

Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers have been really good this season for Texas. Davis Beville has some experience, but the jury is still out on what he can be as a college quarterback.

Story continues

Advantage: Texas

Running Back

Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

This is certainly a more intriguing position to look at. Oklahoma running back Eric Gray is having a fantastic season after being underutilized in 2021. He’s averaging seven yards per carry on 66 attempts. He’s rushed for 460 yards and three touchdowns in Oklahoma’s first five games of the season.

Though the yardage total may not be eye-popping, Gray has jumped off the screen with his explosiveness and agility in the open field. He has 15 runs of 10 yards or more this season and picked up 30 first downs.

This week, the Oklahoma defense gets the unfortunate task in trying to slow down one of the best running backs in the country, Bijan Robinson.

Robinson has carried the ball 88 times for 519 yards, and eight touchdowns. He’s forced 40 missed tackles, has 13 runs of 10 yards or more on the season and is averaging 4.55 yards per carry after contact. He’s going to be a load for an Oklahoma defense that’s been struggling to tackle the ball carrier.

Advantage: Texas

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) goes for a catch as TCU Horned Frogs safety Nook Bradford (28) defends during the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The two best players in last year’s Red River Showdown, Marvin Mims and Xavier Worthy, will look to put on a show again this week.

This position battle looks fairly even, but the difference comes in who’s playing quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Brayden Willis and Eric Gray, if he plays, could be the x-factors in this game. Oklahoma will look to get the ball out quick to take some of the pressure off of Davis Beville and the passing game.

If it’s Dillon Gabriel, then this one could be a push, but with the quarterback advantage leaning toward Texas, the Longhorns also get the edge in the wide receiver group.

Worthy, Jordan Whittington and J.T. Sanders are going to be difficult to stop in the passing game. And when the Sooners think they have everyone covered up, there’s Bijan Robinson, who is averaging 18.8 yards per reception on the season.

Advantage: Texas

Offensive Line

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jason Llewellyn (87) and Oklahoma Sooners tight end Daniel Parker (22) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (72) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Andrew Raym (73) and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Savion Byrd (59) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

According to Pro Football Focus’ grading system, the Oklahoma Sooners’ offensive line looks to have a distinct advantage. Oklahoma quarterbacks have been sacked 12 times in 2022, but PFF only puts two of those sacks on the offensive line.

If the quarterback holds the ball too long or doesn’t get rid of it when there’s nothing downfield, PFF won’t put those types of sacks on the offensive line.

Texas has allowed nine sacks on the season, five of which PFF attributed to the offensive line.

The Sooners are averaging more yards per attempt in the running game.

Advantage: Oklahoma

Run Defense

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners started out strong against the run in the first few games of the season but have recently struggled to slow down Deuce Vaughn and Kendre Miller. The quarterback run game has also given them fits, though that should be less of an issue against either Hudson Card or Quinn Ewers.

Texas will try to get some cheap yardage in the quarterback run game until Oklahoma proves they can stop it, but Card and Ewers aren’t the dynamic run players that Adrian Martinez and Max Duggan are.

Oklahoma’s opponents are averaging 198.2 rushing yards per game this season. They allowed 220 yards to Kansas State and then a whopping 361 rushing yards to TCU.

Though Card or Ewers may not threaten the Sooners like the last two quarterbacks they faced, Bijan Robinson poses another tough challenge for Oklahoma’s defense. If they can’t tackle well, it’ll be a long day.

Texas has been really good against the run, allowing just 120 yards per game and 3.3 yards per attempt. Against Alabama and Texas Tech, the Longhorns allowed more than 140 yards on the ground and 4.29 yards per attempt. Last week vs. West Virginia, the Horns allowed just 61 yards on 20 carries.

Oklahoma represents a tough test for the Longhorns rush defense, but they’ve played pretty good this season. If a quarterback not named Dillon Gabriel starts for Oklahoma this week, this will be the matchup to watch.

If Oklahoma can get the ground game going, they’ll have a shot in this one. Look for Jovantae Barnes to get more opportunities this week after recording g his first career 100-yard game a week ago against TCU.

Advantage: Texas

Pass Defense

Sept. 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) scores a touchdown past Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington (0) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns allow more passing yards per game and a higher completion percentage than the Sooners. However, Oklahoma’s allowing more yards per attempt than the Longhorns.

Where Oklahoma has struggled in recent weeks has been in zone coverage. The Sooners have experienced lapses and periods of poor decision-making in the secondary that allowed both Kansas State and TCU to cash in with big plays. Oklahoma’s allowed 10 pass plays of 15 yards or more the last two weeks. And when they’ve allowed big plays, they’ve typically been big plays for touchdowns.

Texas has been better against the pass, but Texas Tech was able to hit them for seven pass plays of 15 yards or more in the Red Raiders’ win two weeks ago. Against West Virginia, the Longhorns’ defense cut that number to four.

With Dillon Gabriel unlikely to go in this matchup, the advantage goes to Texas. The Sooners will have a difficult time keeping up with Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington in the passing game, especially if Billy Bowman is unable to play in the Red River Showdown.

Advantage: Texas

Special Teams

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Zach Schmit (34) kicks against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas place kicker Bert Auburn has been put to the test more frequently than Oklahoma’s Zach Schmit, but both have been very good in 2022.

Auburn is 10 of 12 on the season with his misses coming within 40 yards. He’s been perfect on field goals from 40-49 yards out and perfect on extra-point attempts.

Schmit is 5 of 6 on the season, with his lone miss coming between 30-39 yards back in the Nebraska game. He’s also been perfect on extra points.

The two punters have been pretty good this season. Oklahoma’s Michael Turk and Texas’ Daniel Trejo are averaging just over 41 net yards per punt. Where Turk has been better is in allowing fewer returnable punts, having more punts downed inside the 20, and a hangtime that’s nearly a half a second better than Trejo.

Oklahoma’s averaging 21.7 yards per return on kickoffs and 15.8 yards per return on punts. Texas is averaging 17.6 yards per return on kickoffs and just 6.8 yards per return on punts.

Where Texas does have an advantage is in kickoff coverage. The Sooners are allowing 24.8 yards per return, while Texas is allowing 18.8 yards per return. Though Texas is allowing a higher percentage of kickoffs to be returned, they’ve done a good job in kick coverage.

Special teams will have to play a big role for the Oklahoma Sooners in this one. Their returners have been close to taking one back for a score several times this season. Jalil Farooq provided one of the few bright spots in last week’s loss with his work on kickoff returns.

Advantage: Oklahoma

Coaching

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his daughter Taylor Sarkisian hold up the sign of the horns after the 38-20 win over West Virginia at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Oct. 1, 2022. Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

This isn’t to say that Steve Sarkisian is a better coach. He just has more head coaching experience and it’s clear that the Longhorns are a better team than they were a year ago.

Despite their two losses, they’re making progress and Sark had the Horns a few plays away from knocking off Alabama.

Meanwhile, Brent Venables is having a rough start to his tenure as the Oklahoma Sooners’ head coach, but that shouldn’t diminish the long-term outlook for Venables and the Sooners. He’s got a lot of experience in this game as a defensive coordinator, but you wear a different hat as the head coach. Can Venables and his staff get the defense back to playing at a high level like they were the first three games, or will the Red River Showdown continue the trend of poor performances?

Advantage: Texas

[listicle id=72983]

[listicle id=72970]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire