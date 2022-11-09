Tale of the Tape: Comparing Penn State and Maryland

This week Penn State returns home for one of its final home games of the 2022 regular season when it hosts regional foe Maryland. Penn State has historically dominated the series with Maryland, and they are expected to continue their winning ways in the series this weekend. Maryland is not exactly a pushover though and the Terrapins know what they do against Penn State will help determine the progress of the program’s overall direction.

Both teams have some similar trends going for them this season. The quarterback comparison between Sean Clifford and Taulia Tagovailoa is a bit closer than you might have anticipated without looking at the numbers side-by-side, and Maryland also features a standout freshman running back carrying the load of the offense, while Penn State has a freshman duo like no other.

So who has the advantage this week? Let’s take a closer look at some of the comparisons at a couple of key positions and national team rankings in a handful of significant categories.

For statistical purposes, we are referencing stats as provided by CFBStats.com.

Sean Clifford vs. Taulia Tagovailoa

Let’s start with a look at this week’s starting quarterback comparison.

Clifford vs Tagovailoa 6-2 Height 5-11 219 Weight 200 Senior+ Class Junior 162 Completions 181 257 Attempts 259 63.0 Comp. % 69.9 2,045 Yards 2,078 8.0 YPA 8.0 16-7 TD-INT 14-6

Edge: Sean Clifford

Honestly, this is much closer to a push than you may have expected coming into the week. Taulia Tagovailoa is a difference-maker for the Maryland offense but he is also coming off one of the worst performances of his career with just 77 passing yards last week in a loss at Wisconsin. But he did pass for 371 yards last year against Penn State and had three touchdown passes in his last trip to Beaver Stadium in 2020.

[autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] has eaten the Maryland defense for breakfast though with 363 yards and three touchdowns last season, 340 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 (with two interceptions), and 398 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.

Nick Singleton vs. Roman Hemby

Can Penn State gain an edge on the ground?

Singleton vs Hemby 6-0 Height 6-0 219 Weight 200 Freshman Class Freshman 112 Attempts 121 679 Yards 747 6.06 YPC 6.17 8 TDs 7 2 100-yard games 4

Edge: Roman Hemby, but…

If comparing just the numbers side by side, it is easy to see why Maryland’s freshman running back would be the pick here. Roman Hemby has been a workhorse for the Terrapins this season and his total yardage easily outpaces that of [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag].

The difference, of course, is Hemby is Maryland’s main running option getting the bulk of the carries in the offense and Singleton is splitting rushing duties with another standout freshman, [autotag]Kaytron Allen[/autotag]. Penn State’s freshman running back duo has lifted the offense with Allen and Singleton each having eight rushing touchdowns this season to tie the program’s freshman rushing TD record with three games still to be played in the regular season.

So while Hemby may win the head-to-head stats battle on rushing yardage alone, Singleton and Allen as a combo are what gives Penn State the edge overall.

Parker Washington vs. Rakim Jarrett

Who are the No. 1 receivers for the Nittany Lions and Terrapins?

Washington vs Jarrett 5-10 Height 6-0 207 Weight 190 Junior Class Junior 45 Receptions 34 597 Yards 376 13.27 YPR 11.06 2 TDs 3

Edge: Parker Washington

Penn State’s [autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag] may have gotten off to a slower start than expected this season, and the receiving totals may not be quite what was expected of him this season, but he still gives the Nittany Lions an edge in the receiving game. Washington has become more in sync with the offense in recent games and he is primed for some big catches against the Maryland defense.

Rakim Jarrett has been a nice go-to option for Tagocvailoa in the Maryland offense, although he will be a game-time decision this week according to Maryland head coach Mike Locksley. Jarrett left last week’s game with a lower-leg injury but is said to been having encouraging progress leading up to the game.

When Penn State has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Penn State offense vs. Maryland defense

Passing Offense 265.7 ypg (38th) 239.7 ypg (84th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 171.0 ypg (52nd) 137.7 ypg (57th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 436.7 ypg (34th) 377.4 ypg (68th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 34.4 ppg (32nd) 24.0 ppg (48th) Scoring Defense

The number suggests this should be a solid afternoon for the Penn State passing game. The Terps have struggled to stop teams throwing the football, and Penn State is geared to do just that as Sean Clifford approaches the school’s all-time passing yardage record (he needs just 16 more yards to pass [autotag]Trace McSorley[/autotag] for the record).

Penn State should be able to do some damage on the ground as well, although don’t expect the Nittany Lions to overpower the Terrapins with the running game either.

When Maryland Has the Ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Maryland offense vs. Penn State defense

Passing Offense 260.1 ypg (44th) 235.0 ypg (71st) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 164.78 ypg (57th) 127.2 ypg (41st) Rushing Defense Total Offense 424.9 ypg (43rd) 362.2 ypg (49th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 31.4 ppg (47th) 21.1 ppg (26th) Scoring Defense

For as much individual talent as Penn State has in the secondary, teams have been able to move the ball through the air on them this season. It is somewhat surprising to see Penn State’s pass defense rating so low in the national rankings given the hype for the pass defense coming into the season, so don’t count on Tagovailoa having another sub-100-yard day as he did last week. But Penn State has intercepted 10 passes this season, so the defense makes some key plays to stop drives as well.

James Franklin vs. Mike Locksley

How do the head coaches measure up?

James Franklin vs. Mike Locksley 98-51 All-time record 21-52 46-30 All-time Big Ten 10-25 74-36 Record at current school 19-26 3-1 Head-to-head record 1-3

[autotag]James Franklin[/autotag] is two wins shy of his 100th career all-time win, and history would suggest he should move one win closer to that milestone this week. Evaluating Mike Locksley’s record as a head coach is tough to do considering he was a head coach of a dormant New Mexico team for three seasons with a combined record of 2-26 and he took over a lost season as an interim coach at Maryland in 2015 following the dismissal of Randy Edsall. But few would argue he doesn’t have a grip on where Maryland is heading as a program. Still, against Penn State and Franklin, Locksley knows more needs to be proven.

Locksley did coach Maryland to a win the last time they visited Happy Valley in 2020, however.

Who has the edge?

The answer is pretty simple, but Penn State has the overall edge on Maryland this week. Despite some of its flaws, Penn State’s overall talent and depth give the Nittany Lions the edge head-to-head against Maryland. But there is something to be said about how tough Maryland can be as an opponent. The Terps have a quarterback that can do some damage, and they have faith in their running game. And earlier this season we saw Maryland hang real tough on the road against Michigan. If not for a big mistake on the game’s opening kickoff, Maryland could have sprung a massive upset in Ann Arbor.

But we also saw Maryland’s offense get shut down last week at Wisconsin, so they truly are a wild-card team that can keep you guessing. Either way, Penn State has its work cut out for them this week against a regional rival.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire