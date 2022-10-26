Tale of the tape: Comparing Penn State and Ohio State

As much as Penn State can stand on its own history, there is little debate that Ohio State is very much viewed as a measuring stick for success in the Big Ten. And more often than not, Penn State has come up short.

The Buckeyes make their trip to Happy Valley this weekend and once again Penn State will be viewed by many by what they do against them. And just two weeks after getting crushed by Michigan, Penn State is in search of an opportunity to gain back some national respect with a solid showing against Ohio State.

But there may be a reason why Ohio State comes to town favored by at least two touchdowns. Years of top-notch recruiting and player development have built Ohio State into a perennial playoff contender, and this year is no exception. So how does Penn State stack up against one of the best teams in the country?

Let’s take a bit of a deeper look at the numbers.

Sean Clifford vs. C.J. Stroud

Let’s start with a look at this week’s starting quarterback comparison.

Clifford vs Stroud 6-2 Height 6-3 219 Weight 218 Senior+ Class Junior 115 Completions 133 187 Attempts 190 61.5 Comp. % 70.0 1,445 Yards 2,023 7.7 YPA 10.6 13-3 TD-INT 28-4

Edge: C.J. Stroud

[autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] may be coming off a week in which he was named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week, but there is no comparison to the kind of numbers Stroud is putting up for the Buckeyes. And keep in mind Ohio State has a number of blowouts on the year that have led to Stroud getting an early rest.

Nick Singleton vs. TreVeyon Henderson

Can Penn State gain an edge on the ground?

Singleton vs Henderson 6-0 Height 5-10 219 Weight 214 Freshman Class Sophomore 82 Attempts 80 561 Yards 474 6.84 YPC 5.93 7 TDs 4 2 100-yard games 2

Edge: Nick Singleton

Penn State freshman [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] got some great early bursts this season but hit a slight wall in recent weeks. But Singleton has been a bit of a difference-maker for the Nittany Lions. TreVeyon Henderson’s numbers are solid too though, and Penn State will have their hands full with him and the Ohio State running game.

Parker Washington vs. Emeka Egbuka

Who are the No. 1 receivers for the Nittany Lions and Wolverines?

Washington vs Egbuka 5-10 Height 6-1 207 Weight 205 Junior Class Sophomore 30 Receptions 41 388 Yards 735 12.93 YPR 17.93 1 TDs 7

Edge: Emeka Egbuka

Ohio State’s top wide receiver breakout star has quickly become one of the top receivers in the Big Ten. In a year that was expected to be Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s golden year, it is Egbuka (and Marvin Harrison Jr.) making a name for himself as Ohio State’s leading receiver. Penn State’s pass defense has individual talent, but expect some damage to be done by Egbuka against a defense that ranks surprisingly low in pass defense.

[autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag] is still a key player for Penn State, however. After a slow start to the year, Washington has become Penn State’s leading receiver and he just scored his first touchdown of the year last week.

When Penn State has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Penn State offense vs. Ohio State defense

Passing Offense 245.1 ypg (63rd) 149.0 ypg (3rd) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 178.43 ypg (46th) 90.86 ypg (8th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 423.6 ypg (49th) 239.9 ypg (2nd) Total Defense Scoring Offense 33.4 ppg (39th) 14.9 ppg (5th) Scoring Defense

It is safe to say Penn State’s offense has its work cut out for them. Offensive coordinator [autotag]Mike Yurcich[/autotag] needs to find a game plan that can crack a dent in an Ohio State defense that ranks in the top eight in each major defensive statistical category. Good luck with all that.

When Ohio State has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Ohio State offense vs. Penn State defense

Passing Offense 312.6 ypg (15th) 232.9 ypg (79th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 204.86 ypg (21st) 140.29 ypg (62nd) Rushing Defense Total Offense 517.4 ypg (4th) 373.1 ypg (63rd) Total Defense Scoring Offense 49.6 ppg (2nd) 18.9 ppg (20th) Scoring Defense

Penn State’s defense is also in for a steep challenge this week. Manny Diaz will be working hard to figure out a way to slow down an Ohio State offense that is on cruise control this season and scoring nearly 50 points per game. How much can Diaz get his Penn State defense to slow down Ohio State, and will it be enough?

James Franklin vs. Ryan Day

How do the head coaches measure up?

James Franklin vs. Ryan Day 97-50 All-time record 41-4 45-29 All-time Big Ten 29-1 73-35 Record at current school 41-4 0-4 Head-to-head record 4-0

Penn State head coach [autotag]James Franklin[/autotag] has yet to score a victory against Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Since taking over for Urban Meyer, Day is a clean 4-0 against Penn State, including two wins in Beaver Stadium. Day has lost just four times since being named the head coach at Ohio State.

Who has the edge?

Sometimes you do not have to go too deep into a matchup to see who has the advantage. This week it is clearly Ohio State who has the upepr hand in the matchup. Ohio State’s offensive firepower separates them from just about every other team in the Big Ten and Penn State’s defense will be in for a battle. But Penn State has recruited players designed to compete with Ohio State. While that may not have been showcased in their loss to Michigan, a team that plays a different style of football, it could suit them a little bit better against the Buckeyes.

Still, beating Ohio State is a tall order for Penn State. Fortunately, this will be the first time fans have been allowed in Beaver Stadium for this game since 2018. After having the doors shut for the 2020 game in Beaver Stadium, fans will be ready to have an impact this week, even if it is a noon kickoff.

