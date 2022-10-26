Tale of the tape: Comparing Penn State and Ohio State
As much as Penn State can stand on its own history, there is little debate that Ohio State is very much viewed as a measuring stick for success in the Big Ten. And more often than not, Penn State has come up short.
The Buckeyes make their trip to Happy Valley this weekend and once again Penn State will be viewed by many by what they do against them. And just two weeks after getting crushed by Michigan, Penn State is in search of an opportunity to gain back some national respect with a solid showing against Ohio State.
But there may be a reason why Ohio State comes to town favored by at least two touchdowns. Years of top-notch recruiting and player development have built Ohio State into a perennial playoff contender, and this year is no exception. So how does Penn State stack up against one of the best teams in the country?
Let’s take a bit of a deeper look at the numbers.
For statistical purposes, we are referencing stats as provided by CFBStats.com.
Sean Clifford vs. C.J. Stroud
Let’s start with a look at this week’s starting quarterback comparison.
Clifford
vs
Stroud
6-2
Height
6-3
219
Weight
218
Senior+
Class
Junior
115
Completions
133
187
Attempts
190
61.5
Comp. %
70.0
1,445
Yards
2,023
7.7
YPA
10.6
13-3
TD-INT
28-4
Edge: C.J. Stroud
[autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] may be coming off a week in which he was named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week, but there is no comparison to the kind of numbers Stroud is putting up for the Buckeyes. And keep in mind Ohio State has a number of blowouts on the year that have led to Stroud getting an early rest.
Nick Singleton vs. TreVeyon Henderson
Can Penn State gain an edge on the ground?
Singleton
vs
Henderson
6-0
Height
5-10
219
Weight
214
Freshman
Class
Sophomore
82
Attempts
80
561
Yards
474
6.84
YPC
5.93
7
TDs
4
2
100-yard games
2
Edge: Nick Singleton
Penn State freshman [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] got some great early bursts this season but hit a slight wall in recent weeks. But Singleton has been a bit of a difference-maker for the Nittany Lions. TreVeyon Henderson’s numbers are solid too though, and Penn State will have their hands full with him and the Ohio State running game.
Parker Washington vs. Emeka Egbuka
Who are the No. 1 receivers for the Nittany Lions and Wolverines?
Washington
vs
Egbuka
5-10
Height
6-1
207
Weight
205
Junior
Class
Sophomore
30
Receptions
41
388
Yards
735
12.93
YPR
17.93
1
TDs
7
Edge: Emeka Egbuka
Ohio State’s top wide receiver breakout star has quickly become one of the top receivers in the Big Ten. In a year that was expected to be Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s golden year, it is Egbuka (and Marvin Harrison Jr.) making a name for himself as Ohio State’s leading receiver. Penn State’s pass defense has individual talent, but expect some damage to be done by Egbuka against a defense that ranks surprisingly low in pass defense.
[autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag] is still a key player for Penn State, however. After a slow start to the year, Washington has become Penn State’s leading receiver and he just scored his first touchdown of the year last week.
When Penn State has the ball
Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)
Penn State offense vs. Ohio State defense
Passing Offense
245.1 ypg (63rd)
149.0 ypg (3rd)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
178.43 ypg (46th)
90.86 ypg (8th)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
423.6 ypg (49th)
239.9 ypg (2nd)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
33.4 ppg (39th)
14.9 ppg (5th)
Scoring Defense
It is safe to say Penn State’s offense has its work cut out for them. Offensive coordinator [autotag]Mike Yurcich[/autotag] needs to find a game plan that can crack a dent in an Ohio State defense that ranks in the top eight in each major defensive statistical category. Good luck with all that.
When Ohio State has the ball
Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)
Ohio State offense vs. Penn State defense
Passing Offense
312.6 ypg (15th)
232.9 ypg (79th)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
204.86 ypg (21st)
140.29 ypg (62nd)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
517.4 ypg (4th)
373.1 ypg (63rd)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
49.6 ppg (2nd)
18.9 ppg (20th)
Scoring Defense
Penn State’s defense is also in for a steep challenge this week. Manny Diaz will be working hard to figure out a way to slow down an Ohio State offense that is on cruise control this season and scoring nearly 50 points per game. How much can Diaz get his Penn State defense to slow down Ohio State, and will it be enough?
James Franklin vs. Ryan Day
How do the head coaches measure up?
James Franklin
vs.
Ryan Day
97-50
All-time record
41-4
45-29
All-time Big Ten
29-1
73-35
Record at current school
41-4
0-4
Head-to-head record
4-0
Penn State head coach [autotag]James Franklin[/autotag] has yet to score a victory against Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Since taking over for Urban Meyer, Day is a clean 4-0 against Penn State, including two wins in Beaver Stadium. Day has lost just four times since being named the head coach at Ohio State.
Who has the edge?
Sometimes you do not have to go too deep into a matchup to see who has the advantage. This week it is clearly Ohio State who has the upepr hand in the matchup. Ohio State’s offensive firepower separates them from just about every other team in the Big Ten and Penn State’s defense will be in for a battle. But Penn State has recruited players designed to compete with Ohio State. While that may not have been showcased in their loss to Michigan, a team that plays a different style of football, it could suit them a little bit better against the Buckeyes.
Still, beating Ohio State is a tall order for Penn State. Fortunately, this will be the first time fans have been allowed in Beaver Stadium for this game since 2018. After having the doors shut for the 2020 game in Beaver Stadium, fans will be ready to have an impact this week, even if it is a noon kickoff.