Tale of the Tape: Comparing Penn State and Auburn

Penn State doesn’t make a trip down into SEC territory often, so this weekend should be one worth cherishing. Penn State flies south to take on the Auburn Tigers in the second game of a home-and-home scheduling agreement that started last season. Penn State won in Beaver Stadium before an electric whiteout crowd, and now they could be stepping foot into an orange out in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

This is going to be a physical matchup that will test Penn State on the line of scrimmage, but the Nittany Lions appear to have some individual advantages to rely on this weekend. Here is our weekly tale of the tape to compare the starting quarterbacks, leading rushers, and top wide receivers, as well as a variety of other team stats.

For statistical purposes, we are referencing 2021 stats as provided by CFBStats.com.

Sean Clifford vs. TJ Finley

Let’s start with a look at this week’s starting quarterback comparison.

Clifford vs Finley 6-2 Height 6-7 219 Weight 246 Senior+ Class Junior 39 Completions 22 64 Attempts 34 60.9 Comp. % 64.7 495 Yards 279 7.7 YPA 8.2 5-1 TD-INT 1-3

Edge: Sean Clifford

There is no question Penn State has the advantage at quarterback with [autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag]. Clifford even got the luxury of getting an early rest in Week 2 as Penn State had things comfortably in hand at home against Ohio early enough to take Clifford out of the game midway through the third quarter. And he has already shined on the road this season, earning Big Ten offensive player of the week honors for his showing at Purdue in Week 1 with four touchdown passes and one touchdown run in the win.

TJ Finley is off to a sluggish start by comparison but will be difficult for Penn State to bring down. If Auburn keeps the game plan rather simple and just looks for Finley to pick up smaller chunks of yardage at a time rather than trust his receivers deep down the field, that should play to Penn State’s advantage. Finley can wing it, that’s for sure. But Finley will have to be able to find other ways to move the ball consistently.

Check out Auburn Wire’s QB comparison for this week’s matchup.

Nick Singleton vs. Tank Bigsby

Can Penn State gain an edge on the ground?

Singleton vs Bigsby 6-0 Height 6-0 219 Weight 213 Freshman Class Junior 20 Attempts 29 210 Yards 199 10.50 YPC 6.86 2 TDs 3 1 100-yard games 1

Edge: Tank Bigsby

Penn State has plenty of reasons to be excited about [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag], the former Gatorade National High School Player of the Year coming off his first weekly Big Ten honor as the freshman of the week. He will undoubtedly be a big part of the game plan this weekend against Auburn, and he should be able to make some big plays happen for the offense.

But Tank Bigsby gets the very slight edge here only because of the experience factor, and perhaps a part of the home-field advantage. Bigsby ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns last year against Penn State, and he may be the most consistent part of the offense.

Neither running back is running behind a terrific offensive line though, so whichever can break loose the most could swing the game in his team’s favor.

Parker Washington vs. Ja'Varrius Johnson

Washington vs Bostic 5-10 Height 5-10 207 Weight 160 Junior Class Junior 2 Games 2 6 Receptions 7 90 Yards 158 15.0 YPR 22.57 0 TDs 0

Edge: Parker Washington

Just going by the stats alone, Auburn’s leading receiver has the edge over Penn State’s top returning receiver from a season ago, [autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag], but Washington is about due for a big game. Washington has gotten off to a somewhat slow and quiet start this season after being covered very well against Purdue in Week 1 and not having to play for too long last week against Ohio. But Penn State will need his big-play ability to make some drives happen against the Tigers.

Last year, Washington caught eight passes for 49 yards in a win against Auburn. Penn State will hope for a little more than that, although it should be noted Penn State is getting solid contributions from Mitchell Tinsley as well.

Auburn’s leading receiver has yet to reach the end zone as well, and Ja’Varrius Johnson will be covered well by the Penn State secondary. Big plays through the air will be tough to come by for Auburn but Finley and Johnson must find a groove to work with in order to get a win against Penn State.

When Penn State has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Penn State vs. Auburn

Passing Offense 323.0 (19th) 236.0 (82nd) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 166.0 (65th) 64.0 (10th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 489.0 (25th) 300.0 (39th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 40.5 (35th) 16.0 (42nd) Scoring Defense

Penn State got a big jolt from the running game last week and hopes to carry that over into this weekend’s road trip. But Auburn has slammed the door shut on their first two opponents on the ground with a top 10 rushing defense early on this season. But the level of competition is fair to point out as Auburn’s defensive stats have been racked up against an overmatched FCS program and San Jose State.

This will be Auburn’s first real test on defense. Penn State has already managed to get some productive drives on the road against Purdue, and the Nittany Lions asserted themselves early on in last week’s game against Ohio.

When Auburn has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Auburn vs. Penn State

Passing Offense 190.0 (103rd) 264.5 (100th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 248.0 (13th) 80.50 (26th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 438.0 (57th) 345.0 (64th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 33.3 (68th) 20.5 (51st) Scoring Defense

Auburn’s rushing offense will be no joke, and it will be a stiff challenge for the Penn State defensive front to slow things down and crowd the running lanes to allow the linebackers to do some clean up duty. Auburn does have some concerns with the offensive line, which is why the running game has been so impressive early on. It helps that Auburn is hardly a threat to do much consistent damage through the air.

Penn State’s pass defense starts should improve as the season goes on. Purdue racked up a good number on the Nittany Lions and it weighs down an average after only two games. Things should improve for the Penn State pass defense numbers this week.

James Franklin vs. Bryan Harsin

How the head coaches measure up.

James Franklin vs. Tim Albin 93-49 All-time record 84-31 43-28 All-time Big Ten/SEC record* 3-5 69-34 Record at current school 8-7 1-0 Head-to-head record 0-1

* Only including James Franklin’s record in the Big Ten

James Franklin continues to inch closer and closer to his 100th career victory. Among his wins as a head coach is one against Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Franklin and Penn State came out on top of Harsin and the Tigers in 2021 in Happy Valley.

Harsin established himself as a solid coach during his time at Boise State, which followed his one year at Arkansas State. The former Boise State quarterback guided the Broncos to three Mountain West Conference championships. His run at Aubrun has not been one that has won too many over, so this could be considered a pretty big game for Harsin.

Franklin is also looking to change the narrative about his record on the road. Franklin is just one game over .500 as a head coach on the road.

Who has the edge?

Get used to this feeling, Penn State fans, because the Nittany Lions are the better team in most key categories. Penn State has the better quarterback and the better wide receivers. The running back has a chance to have a better game than Auburn’s leading rusher. The defense should be better than Auburn’s, and the Nittany Lions have a decisive edge in special teams, which we did not even discuss here.

There is a reason the lines are favoring Penn State going into this matchup. Penn State is simply the better team, but the environment can be impactful on this game. As long as Penn State doesn’t commit silly penalties and turnovers, things should make for a pleasant trip home to Happy Valley Saturday night.

