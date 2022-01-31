Tale of 2 radio calls: Jimmy Garoppolo interception sinks 49ers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jimmy Garoppolo
    Jimmy Garoppolo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Jimmy Garoppolo was about to be sacked by Aaron Donald of the Rams as the 49ers had a last gasp in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

One radio booth’s jubilation is the other’s sadness.

Give a listen to how the Rams’ radio team handled Travin Howard’s game-sealing pick and how the Niners’ guys suffered through knowing all was lost.

Recommended Stories