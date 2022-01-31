Tale of 2 radio calls: Jimmy Garoppolo interception sinks 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo was about to be sacked by Aaron Donald of the Rams as the 49ers had a last gasp in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
One radio booth’s jubilation is the other’s sadness.
Give a listen to how the Rams’ radio team handled Travin Howard’s game-sealing pick and how the Niners’ guys suffered through knowing all was lost.
As called on 49ers radio: pic.twitter.com/2xsWkfUvOe
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 31, 2022