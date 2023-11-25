Tale of 2 halves: Tracking key stats from Weeks 1-5 and 6-10

Dennis Allen recently made comments about the ups and downs of the team this year. The New Orleans Saints ironically sit at 5-5, and Dennis Allen feels like he could divide these first 10 games into two five game seasons. New Orleans didn’t go on a five game win streak or losing streak, but they have dealt with inconsistencies in both “seasons.” To Allen, the offense struggled while the defense was strong through five games before changing positions in the following five games.

The stats reflect that comment to a degree, but the numbers don’t tell the whole story. The numbers don’t reflect the offense playing to dig out of a hole for the majority of the second half. The offense has made some improvements, though it hasn’t been consistent. The defense has struggled mightily in the first half of too many games to commend their second half improvements.

Weeks 1-5

Week Points scored Total yards Turnovers Week Points allowed Total yards allowed Turnovers forced 1 16 351 2 1 15 285 3 2 20 341 1 2 17 239 1 3 17 252 0 3 18 340 1 4 9 197 3 4 26 353 1 5 34 304 0 5 0 156 3 17.2 ppg 289 ypg 6 (total) 15.2 ppg 274.6 ypg 9 (total)

Weeks 6-10

Week Points scored Total yards Turnovers Week Points allowed Total yards allowed Turnovers forced 6 13 430 2 6 20 297 1 7 24 330 2 7 31 407 1 8 38 511 1 8 27 371 1 9 24 301 0 9 17 368 5 10 19 280 2 10 27 388 0 23.6 ppg 370.4 ypg 7 (total) 24.4 ppg 366.2 ypg 8 (total)

