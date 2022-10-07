Talanoa Hufanga's 'unbelievable' prep includes calling Rodney Harrison

How Hufanga's 'unbelievable' game prep includes Rodney Harrison originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Talanoa Hufanga's impressive start to the 2022 NFL season is all about preparation.

Speaking with 49ers play-by-play announcer Greg Papa, coach Kyle Shanahan explained the lengths Hufanga goes to in making sure he's the best player he can be.

"Anytime you have someone who doesn't hesitate, who plays with that clear of a mind and his preparation has been unbelievable," Shanahan said on the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan." "Just some of the questions he'll come up and randomly ask me, I hear him randomly, he's always talking to his defensive coaches."

Shanahan added that Hufanga isn't just focused on one side of the ball, wanting to improve in all facets.

"He always wants to hear an offensive perspective," Shanahan continued. "I'll hear him go sometimes talking to [49ers general manager John] Lynch about something, how sees something as a safety."

Not only that, the 49ers coach said that Hufanga asked him for other great defensive players' contact information so he can pick their brains.

"He asked me the other day for Rodney Harrison's phone number because he wanted to call him about something," Shanahan told Papa. "You can just tell he's always thinking football, and when you're like that and you do have some ability and you're a fearless player, you get those results."

A quick look at Harrison's accolades shows why Hufanga wanted to learn from him.

Harrison has the most sacks (30.5) of any defensive back in NFL history. He's also one of only two players ever to have 30 interceptions and 30 sacks and one of just 12 players to have 20 interceptions and 20 sacks in his career.

Meanwhile, Hufanga's play has caused some around the league to compare him to all-time defensive great Troy Polamalu through San Francisco's first four contests,

Even Hufanga's teammates have recognized the 22-year-old safety's talent and understand why the comparisons are being made.

“Being around guys like that and hearing that from people is an honor, but I would never want to take that away from a great legend like Troy,” Hufanga told NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner after the 49ers' Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m very blessed just to be able to train with him, and I think he’s one of the best to ever do it.”

Hufanga's unparalleled preparation explains why he's considered one of the best safeties in the NFL.

The 49ers Faithful are hopeful that Hufanga's energy on the defensive end can translate to wins moving forward, with his pick six off Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford serving as proof.

