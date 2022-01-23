Talanoa Hufanga's instincts produced 49ers' game-changing touchdown

Hufanga's instincts produced 49ers' game-changing touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- 49ers defensive lineman Jordan Willis made one of the biggest plays in his NFL career on Saturday night, but what ensued helped seal the 49ers' 13-10 win over the Packers.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Willis fought his way through the Green Bay line, reached his lengthy arm up in the air and blocked Christian Bojorquez’s punt attempt.

The ball flew high into the air and was visibly lost by all 22 players on the field with the bright lights and flurries of snow making tracking the ball difficult. Talanoa Hufanga had to rely on another sense in order to score the only 49ers touchdown of the night.

“I didn’t know where it was at until I heard it,” Hufanga said after the game. “I heard the block and then I think you guys probably saw all of us look for it. We were struggling. With the snow and the dark, we couldn’t see it and then I heard it bounce to my left.”

The rookie safety knew that his team needed a big play and covering the ball was not going to be enough. Hufanga scooped up the ball and ran it six yards for the touchdown to tie up the game.

“I just turned around and I wasn’t going to jump on it,” Hufanga said. “I just wanted to score. I want to help the team any way I can so that was fun. I was going to pick it up regardless. In those situations we need a big play like that.

“I think everyone around me was telling me to pick it up too so I was just excited to do what I did."

Kyle Shanahan, like his players, had no idea where the ball went. Once it landed on the ground, he was hoping that Hufanga would return it for a touchdown with the conditions on the field getting worse.

“I wasn’t wanting to have to call plays to get in from there,” Shanahan said. “It was a hell of a job scoring and getting us to that point, and I think they went three-and-out with the defense stepping it up on that post on the field, which I think Huf broke that up too.”

For the USC product, it was overwhelming in a good way. Hufanga did confirm that the football he returned for the score is safely in the equipment manager’s possession. The rookie also gave credit to Willis for making the play possible.

“I think I blacked out,” Hufanga said. “I think it was just one of those moments you just don’t know what is going on, you’re just so excited.”

While Hufanga would like to share his memento from the game with his teammate, Shanahan reported after the game that Willis received a game ball for his efforts.

