Talanoa Hufanga's heartwarming answer on impact of 49ers' Tashuan Gipson

Hufanga's heartwarming answer on impact of 49ers' Gipson

Talanoa Hufanga knows listening to veterans is the best way to improve, hence why he has been very attentive to Tashaun Gipson in the 2022 NFL season.

Following the 49ers’ 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, the 22-year-old could not stop raving about the veteran's impact on his development.

“I don’t want to get emotional and stuff because Tashaun has been a great mentor for me,” Hufanga told Carlos Ramirez, Donte Whitner and Rod Brooks on “49ers Postgame Live.” “He came in and with our chemistry it has ... has been incredible.

“A guy that brings so much knowledge to the game, and for as old as he is, as I joke around with him, all the energy and juice he brings along with it.”

A key component in the 49ers’ staunch defense, Hufanga’s impact is undeniable and he -- along with Gipson, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and others -- make San Francisco’s defensive unit so formidable.

Before Hufanga became the defender he’s blossomed into this season, Gipson asked the 22-year-old what his goals were and the veteran said he would do what he can to get the second-year safety there.

“I told him I [saw] it in him. I said, ‘Man, you’re going to be the best safety in the league … My job is to get you where you’re trying to go,’” Gipson said on Oct. 30. “... I asked him what his goals [were]. He said, ‘Man, I just want to get to a Pro Bowl.’”

While it remains to be seen if Hufanga will be selected for his first Pro Bowl, what is clear is the amount of respect he has for Gipson.

Regardless of the accolades, the second-year safety surely will keep listening to his 32-year-old counterpart on how to be the best player at his position.

