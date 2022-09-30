Talanoa Hufanga-Troy Polamalu comparisons understood by Tashaun Gipson

Why Gipson understands Hufanga comparisons to Polamalu originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Talanoa Hufanga recently has drawn a lot of comparisons to a certain Hall of Fame safety, and 49ers teammate Tashaun Gipson understands why.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, an eight-time Pro Bowl pick and a four-time first-team All-Pro, was known for his hard-hitting style and having a nose for the ball during his 12-year NFL career.

When Gipson first signed with the 49ers on Aug. 22, something felt familiar to him about Hufanga. Quickly, he realized what it was.

“You can’t help but see it jump off the tape,” Gipson told NBC Sports Bay Area. “That’s the first thing you notice. That guy plays with his hair on fire. He has no fear. That is one of those things about Polamalu that every young safety looked up to. He played with his hair on fire.”

Gipson has been on the 49ers' roster for just a little over a month, but he immediately recognized the confidence and fearlessness with which Hufanga plays. The 11-year veteran believes Polamalu’s style has rubbed off on Hufanga, which makes sense as they train together during the offseason.

“He was making these daring plays that the average safety just wouldn’t make,” Gipson said of Polamalu. “You’re starting to see Huff do this, and it’s only Year 2. Obviously, as he continues to get better, get older, and the game slows down for him, it’s going to be scary to see.”

Hufanga is in just his second NFL season, but he already has gained attention after appearing in 18 games, six as a starter. The USC product not only has amassed 54 total career tackles -- five for a loss -- but has a nose for the ball in both the run and pass game. He already has recorded an interception and three pass break-ups through Week 3.

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans challenged Hufanga to improve his technique but also focus on communication. It has paid off on the field, with both Gipson and Hufanga receiving the two highest PFF grades on the 49ers' defense.

“He plays with his hair on fire, every play,” Gipson said about Hufanga. “When he’s covering a guy, when he is blitzing. You know he has ball skills. He’s going to come up and lay the wood on you. There are just so many similarities.”

Gipson, 32, knows what he's talking about when seeing the parallels between Hufanga and Polamalu. Gipson looked up to and modeled his play after the Hall of Fame safety.

“I was a Polamalu fan,” Gipson said. “I got a chance to play against him, I was a young guy. I remember being like, ‘I just want to shake your hand’ after the game. Obviously, he doesn’t have a weakness in his game, and I can see where those similarities come from.”

Gipson and Hufanga will have their work cut out for them Monday night, when they face the tall task of limiting Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp from making explosive plays and helping get the 49ers' 2022 season back on track.

