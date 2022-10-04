Talanoa Hufanga pick-six vs. Matthew Stafford continues bizarre 49ers trend

Hufanga's pick-six vs. Stafford continues weird 49ers trend originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Talanoa Hufanga had a Monday night to remember.

In the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Hufanga intercepted a pass from Matthew Stafford and returned it 52 yards to the house for his first career pick-six.

That put the game away, securing San Francisco's second win of the season. It also continued an odd trend from the 49ers' defense.

Per Josh Dubow of The Associated Press, the 49ers' last five interceptions returned for scores have come against Stafford or Jared Goff, his predecessor in Los Angeles now with the Detroit Lions.

Of the 49ers' last five pick-sixes, Hufanga's 52-yard catch-and-run was the longest return. What's more, the 49ers won all five of those contests.

San Francisco's defense starred in Monday's victory, holding the Rams out of the end zone and to a season-low nine points.

