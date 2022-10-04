The Rams are 0-for-3 in the red zone, unable to get into the end zone tonight. They were within one score of the 49ers until Talanoa Hufanga intercepted Matthew Stafford.

Hufanga went 52 yards with the pick-six, scoring with 6:27 left to give the 49ers a 24-9 lead.

It was the 28th pick-six of Stafford’s career, including the four he threw last season in his first season with the Rams.

Hufanga, a fifth-round draft selection in 2021, made his first career interception in the season opener.

Talanoa Hufanga’s pick-six of Matthew Stafford gives 49ers 24-9 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk