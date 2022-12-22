Talanoa Hufanga one of six 49ers selected to 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

Hufanga one of six 49ers selected to Pro Bowl roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Shortly after he was chosen in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Talanoa Hufanga set a goal for himself.

He expressed his desire to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie for his play on special teams. Hufanga’s recognition did not come in his first season.

But he received the honor in his second NFL season as a full-time player at safety.

Hufanga was one of six 49ers players chosen to the NFC Pro Bowl team.

Tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, left tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner also were selected from the NFC West champions.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey were named as second alternates.

Other alternates were Cornerback Charvarius Ward, kicker Robbie Gould, punter Mitch Wishnowsky, return man Ray-Ray McCloud and center Jake Brendel.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who leads the 49ers’ top-ranked defense in tackles, was the team’s biggest snub.

Hufanga took over for Jaquiski Tartt this season as the 49ers’ starting strong safety.

In 14 games, Hufanga has 75 tackles, eight passes defended, four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Bosa is a leading candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He was named to his third Pro Bowl and his second in a row. Bosa leads the league with 15.5 sacks on the season.

Warner was selected to his second Pro Bowl. He has 98 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two sacks, one forced fumble and one interception this season.

Juszczyk earned his seventh consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl and his sixth in six seasons with the 49ers.

Kittle earns his fourth Pro Bowl selection. In 12 starts this season, he has 46 receptions for 593 yards and six touchdowns.

Williams was named to his 10th Pro Bowl and his third as a member of the 49ers. He is the ninth offensive lineman in NFL history with 10 or more Pro Bowl selections.

