Talanoa Hufanga enters concussion protocol; 49ers avoid other serious injuries

Hufanga in concussion protocol; 49ers avoid other major injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers dodged a few bullets regarding injuries in their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Further testing on cornerback Charvarius “Mooney” Ward, who left the game with a groin injury, came back negative and he is day-to-day. The fifth-year pro likely will be cleared to play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who left the game with a calf contusion after playing 22 snaps, is also day-to-day with a chance to return this week.

Starting safety Talanoa Hufanga, who was evaluated for a concussion early in the game and went through testing again following the loss, felt symptoms on Monday. He has since entered the NFL’s concussion protocol and depending on his recovery, could miss time.

Other injuries from the game:

TE Charlie Woerner -- AC sprain, day-to-day

LB Demetrius Flannigan Fowles -- Knee tendonitis, day-to-day

DL Drake Jackson -- Knee sprain, day-to-day

DL Samson Ebukam - Achilles tendonitis, day-to-day

Coach Kyle Shanahan said there is a chance to have both left tackle Trent Williams and pass rusher Nick Bosa are back in time for this Sunday's game against Chiefs. While the prognosis for both are unconfirmed, the outlook is much more positive than last week.

Safety Jimmie Ward had successful surgery on his hand and should be able to play with a protective cast but Shanahan is not sure of the timeline for his return. Shanahan said that playing in Sunday’s game might be “too optimistic” but is hopeful Ward will return sooner rather than later.

The news was not as good for defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who has been dealing with plantar fasciitis along with an ankle injury. Shanahan revealed Armstead’s return is anything but certain.

“It’s a huge loss for us right now,” Shanahan said on Monday. “I’d be very surprised if he was back this week but hopefully he will have a chance, maybe in L.A. (against the Rams in Week 8) If not, hopefully after the bye week which will give him another week, but we are still not sure right now.”

Story continues

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 5, stayed with the team in West Virginia and has not yet had surgery. The procedure will be scheduled after the swelling has subsided in the next couple of weeks.

The 49ers usually report to the facility in Santa Clara to watch film the day after a game, but Shanahan gave them the day off, in addition to their regular day off on Tuesday, in order for them to rest and get back on schedule for the week ahead.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast