Talanoa Hufanga credits DeMeco Ryans' poise for 49ers' second-half dominance

Hufanga cites Ryans' poise for 49ers' defensive dominance

The 49ers' defense has been one of the best in the 2022 NFL season and safety Talanoa Hufanga knows where the defense's soul comes from: DeMeco Ryans.

Speaking with reporters following the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Hufanga explained how Ryans' demeanor permeates to the players.

"I'll probably describe him in one word as poised," Hufanga said of Ryans. "He has a lot of poise coming into the locker room."

Hufanga continued to say that it doesn't matter if the 49ers are down big or up by multiple scores, San Francisco's defensive coordinator is always smiling and knows how to empower the players to change the game defensively.

"So the poise that he holds in the locker room, it just brings all these guys together and just builds our confidence up so we can go out there and make plays," Hufanga concluded.

Ryans certainly empowered the 49ers' defense in their win against the Chargers as they held Los Angeles to 52 yards in the second half, its fewest in over 15 years.

The Chargers had 52 yards of offense in the second half, their fewest in any half since Week 8 2007 against the Texans (41 yards in a game they won 35-10), per @ESPNStatsInfo — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 14, 2022

Additionally, San Francisco held Justin Herbert, the Chargers' star quarterback, to 35 yards on 7 of 14 pass attempts. That is the fewest passing yards he's had in a half in his young career.

Chargers third-year QB Justin Herbert was 7-14 for 35 yards in the second half, his fewest pass yards in a half in his career, per @ESPNStatsInfo — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 14, 2022

And over the last two games, the 49ers' defense has been stout, holding both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers scoreless and allowing 58 and 52 yards, respectively, in the second half.

49ers defense in the second half over their past two games:



-0 points allowed

-52 and 58 yards, respectively, allowed — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 14, 2022

Despite the 49ers missing key defensive players due to injury, San Francisco has been making it work, especially as its offense starts to get into gear.

All that matters is that the 49ers' defense has been winning on its end -- and it's all thanks to Ryans and his demeanor.

