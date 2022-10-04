Talanoa Hufanga breaks down pick-six in 49ers-Rams with odd rodent reference

How Hufanga 'smelled a rat' on game-changing pick-six originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Talanoa Hufanga had an interesting way to break down his first career pick-six following the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Hufanga's 52-yard interception return for six points occurred in the fourth quarter on a screen pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp.

"Screens, you can smell a rat when it comes to those things," Hufanga said postgame. "Just kind of very quick to the flat, [the Rams had] been doing it all night. I think they were just trying to get back on track, get things going."

Once the 49ers' safety hauled in the interception, he was, however, a bit worried about getting across the goal line.

"Thought Stafford was going to catch me, I'm not going to lie," Hufanga said with a laugh. "My [40-yard dash] time doesn’t help when it comes to that."

Stafford chased Hufanga down, but the Rams quarterback didn't get close enough for a diving attempt to bring him down.

Hufanga's pick was one of two turnovers the 49ers forced Monday night. San Francisco's defense kept the Rams out of the end zone and held the team to a season-worst nine points.

"Guys were just swarming," Hufanga said. "Defense was just playing lights out."

Hufanga and the 49ers improved to 2-2 with the victory. All four teams in the NFC West now have two wins and two losses apiece.