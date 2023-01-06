What Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers defense can improve on in DeMeco Ryans’ eyes

Ryans details what Hufanga, 49ers defense can improve on originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The usually staunch 49ers defense unexpectedly were tested in their 37-34 Week 17 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

San Francisco's defensive performance against Las Vegas didn't sit well with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who believes Talanoa Hufanga and the rest of the defensive unit are better than what their performance showed.

"He has to clean up his eyes," Ryans told reporters Thursday of Hufanga. "There's too many big plays we're giving up and Huf knows that. You have to clean up your eyes, especially when you're protecting us on the backend.

"You're the eraser for us, your eyes can't be dirty, you can't be in the backfield. And he knows that -- he has to get better at it."

Regarding the 49ers' defense as a whole, Ryans said the players came back "ready to work" and understood that their showing against the Raiders was a "big" letdown.

"At halftime during the game, understood what we needed to fix and I'm not happy that it happened during that time, but I'm encouraged that it's things that we can clean up, things that we can fix," Ryans continued.

"So it is encouraging that we can clean up those things, we can get better and we'll see how that looks this week vs. the Cardinals."

Before the 49ers' matchup against the Raiders, San Francisco's defense held opponents to 20 or fewer points in eight straight games.

Additionally, in the 49ers' last eight games before the Raiders, San Francisco held opponents to an average of 4.25 second-half points before Las Vegas' 17-point explosion.

Despite the 49ers' inconsistency against the Raiders, fans have to be excited knowing Ryans and the rest of the defense knows what needs to be addressed.

If all goes well, expect a much more disciplined defensive unit for San Francisco when it takes on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium to conclude the 2022 NFL season.

