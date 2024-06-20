Talaga represents Coventry softball for the All-Conference team

COVENTRY — Although she never imagined being recognized for this honor before the season, freshman Lilah Talaga was selected to represent the Coventry Patriots softball team for All-Conference.

Talaga contributed to Coventry's second straight state title, especially in the state championship. She was named the Most Valuable Player of the game as she went 4-5, with a single, double, two triples, and two RBIs.

When she found out she made the All-Conference team, Talaga said it was a surreal feeling. She added that her hitting was what led her to receive this honor.

While she started strong at the start of the season, she said she hit a rough patch in the middle of the season. In that rough patch, she said she was striking out and didn’t have quality at-bats.

However, Talaga overcame her slump by getting a different perspective from her teammates and coaches during drills. She said the results started to change after the Ellington game since she was more comfortable hitting with two strikes.

Throughout the season, we realized that I was more of a two-strike-hitter instead of looking for my pitch,” Talaga said. “I did really well getting two strikes and battling it off until I found a pitch that was pretty good. We realized that when I went to the plate with two strikes, I had to have the mindset that if there’s a pitch that is anywhere close, I foul it off until I get my pitch. My other teammates are aggressive hitters. If first pitch is theirs, they’re swinging out of their shoes. I realized I’m the complete opposite of that.”

Talaga added that she was much more comfortable after making these adjustments. She said changing her approach allowed her to go 4-5 in the championship since she was willing to go the opposite way.

In addition, she said she became more effective with the higher pitches with more movement and spin. She said a pitch that doesn’t present as many challenges as it once did is the curveball. Instead of trying to pull it, she said she now goes where the pitcher throws it.

Making these adjustments allowed Talaga to have a great year. She had a batting average of .456 with four home runs and 26 RBIs.

While Talaga can swing the bat, she said her versatility allowed her to get this award.

“I definitely feel that being able to bunt and steal really helped me get this award,” Talaga said. ”If the pitcher had something our hitters weren’t able to pick up on, bunting really helped us get on base.

Talaga's ability to get on base in different ways led to her having an OPS of .536. She said being aggressive on any bobble from the catcher allowed her to have 17 stolen bases on the season.

At third base, Talaga said she saw improvement with the slow rollers at third base due to being more aggressive.

Coventry head coach Jeff LaHouse said Talaga became a force on defense at the end of the year.

“She’s got an absolute cannon,” LaHouse said. “She’s really good over there because she knows the situations. If the batter tries to sneak a bunt down, she’s ready. As a coach, I didn’t have to tell her to be ready. She knows and is a smart kid. She knows the game of softball really well.”

After making the All-Conference team this year, Talaga said her goal next year is to make the All-State team.

“My goal is to keep being All-Conference and work for All-State the next few years,” Talaga said.