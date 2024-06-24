Takumi Minamino is named the Bang & Olufsen MVP of the season!

Involved in fifteen goals this season with the Rouge et Blanc, the Japanese attacking midfielder was elected Monegasque MVP of the season by Bang & Olufsen by AS Monaco fans on social networks with more than 42% of the votes.

There were seven competing but it was ultimately Takumi Minamino who took top spot! Indeed, the Japanese international emerged victorious from this contest with more than 42% of the votes (552), notably finishing ahead of Aleksandr Golovin (471) in second place. He is the new MVP of the season by Bang & Olufsen.

A crazy start to the season!

This all started as soon as the season kicked off. Indeed, at the end of August, the Japanese was the most prolific player in the five major leagues, tied with Jude Bellingham.

He had an assist against Clermont, then did the same at home against Strasbourg, offering himself the luxury of scoring a double, before finding the net again against Nantes. With three goals and three assists, he was MVP of August with more than 89% of the votes, as well as being named the UNFP Player of the Month.

MVP against Paris

But Takumi Minamino didn’t stop there. In the fourth match of the season against Lens, he had an assist. Then in November he was MVP against Paris (with a goal and an assist), before scoring in the next match against Montpellier in December.

A man for the biggest occasion

These good performances allowed him to be called up by Japan for the Asian Cup in January. Despite being eliminated in the quarterfinals, he stood out with two goals scored and an assist against Vietnam in the group stage. Back in the Principality, Taki’ started against Nice a week later and had an assist for Denis Zakaria, which allowed AS Monaco to move ahead in the match (1-2 at the time of the goal).

Lens, the season’s turning point

A month in the spotlight ended with a trip to Lens with a new standout performance from the Japanese. On the lookout after a shot from Wissam Ben Yedder, his cross in front of goal was put into his own goal by Brice Samba to make it 2-0 in favor of AS Monaco. This was before a final bit of skill at the very end of the game…

In added time, Taki’ was found on the right by Wilfried Singo. Getting into the box, he turned Facundo Medinawith a switch of legs, before ending up with the ball on his left foot. Without hesitation, he let fly with a rocket which lodged itself in the top corner, sealing the victory for his team. He was therefore elected MVP of February by the supporters with more than 80% of the votes.

Retour sur la performance de @takumina0116 🇯🇵 face à Lens 🔥🔙 pic.twitter.com/lmrojzDx1X — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) February 27, 2024

Decisive in the run-in

To end this season in style, in a final run-in where AS Monaco had to at all costs collect the most points to finish on the podium and regain a place in the Champions League, the attacking midfielder was decisive against Metz and Brest (with a goal in each match). The Monégasques would retake second place in the table after this victory against the Bretons and would never leave it.

Later, against Clermont, Takumi Minamino repeated his high-class performance with a goal and an assist. It was also elected moment of the month of May! The player therefore ended his 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season with a total of nine goals and six assists — the second-most decisive player in the squad behind his captain. Bravo Taki’. 👏