Takkarist McKinley seems like a no-brainer for the Patriots to claim on waivers

The New England Patriots didn’t get a shot to select defensive end Takkarist McKinley in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Patriots had traded away their first-round pick, ultimately 32nd overall, to acquire receiver Brandin Cooks. McKinley went 26th overall to the Atlanta Falcons, putting him out of reach for Bill Belichick and New England.

But with the Falcons waiving McKinley on Monday, the Patriots could get a shot at him. They could put in a claim to take on McKinley in the final year of his rookie contract. They’d only have to pay him a pro-rated version of his salary ($1,858,163), and they’d get some talent on the edge.

McKinley’s relationship with the Falcons grew strained, and he openly demanded a trade at the deadline, ultimately revealing he would not be traded despite offers abound. For whatever reason, Atlanta didn’t trade him in 2019 or 2020. And now, they look foolish, because they’re going to lose him for nothing in return.

These @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 2nd round draft pick when I requested to get traded last year. The same @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 5th and 6th round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks. 🤡🤡🤡 — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 4, 2020





But McKinley would be an interesting addition to New England’s defense, which already has pass-rushers Chase Winovich and Deatrich Wise. Winovich isn’t even getting enough playing time as it is. It stands to reason that McKinley would eventually trim into Winovich’s snaps.

Even so, pass-rushing help can be extremely expensive in the NFL and McKinley’s cost in 2020 would be minimal. Perhaps if they had him in-house, the Patriots could then decide whether he might be worth a more significant contract in 2021, when New England will have significant spending money.

The man who drafted McKinley, Thomas Dimitroff, has no shortage of Patriots connections. He was New England’s director of college scouting from 2003 to 2007 before he joined the Falcons as general manager. He was fired earlier this season, however. If Belichick wanted any inside information, he need only call Dimitroff to ensure McKinley is the type of player the Patriots want. If McKinley gets a good referral, then the Patriots can claim him and hope the teams above them, including the New York Jets, don’t also place a claim.