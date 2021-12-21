Browns defensive end Takk McKinley will be out for the rest of the season.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland’s fears were confirmed on Tuesday morning, as McKinley did in fact tear his Achilles during Monday’s loss to the Raiders.

McKinley left the game midway through the third quarter after suffering a non-contact injury. He was carted off the field and quickly ruled out with an ankle injury.

McKinley signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March. He appeared in 11 games with two starts in 2021, recording 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, eight QB hits, and a forced fumble.

The 26th overall pick of the 2017 draft, McKinley has 20.0 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, and 53 quarterback hits in 60 career games with 27 starts.

Takk McKinley suffered torn Achilles on Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk