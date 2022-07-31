Defensive end Takk McKinley’s search for a new home is set to take him to Arizona.

According to multiple reports, McKinley is expected to visit the Cardinals in the coming days. McKinley met with the Cowboys this week, but did not sign a contract.

McKinley spent last season with the Browns and appeared in 11 games for the AFC North club before tearing his Achilles in December. He had 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble before the injury.

McKinley was a Falcons first-round pick in 2017 and had 79 tackles, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 60 games with the team. He was waived in November of 2020 and claimed by the Raiders, but never played for Vegas because of an injury.

Takk McKinley set to visit Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk