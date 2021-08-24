Takk McKinley returns to team, no practicing yet

The Cleveland Browns have a lot to work out before starting the season in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the starters and key contributors seem locked in, the team still has some concerns related to depth and deciding who makes the initial 53-man roster.

Many of those concerns are related to injuries across the roster especially at linebacker and defensive back. Cleveland has struggled to keep enough healthy defenders playing their normal position that cornerbacks have lined up at safety and Montrel Meander had to be re-signed shortly after being cut.

Another lingering concern is with defensive end Takk McKinley. One of the first players added to the roster this offseason, McKinley was seen as a bookend to compliment Myles Garrett. The Browns later signed Jadeveon Clowney to also help with the role.

Mysteriously, McKinley was all of a sudden absent from the team in late July. No word on when he would return specifically led to speculation.

Today, reporters noted McKinley on the field in Berea before he went inside. According to a report, McKinley has been back for a few days:

Takk McKinley has been back with #Browns for a couple days. He isn’t practicing yet, but he’s back with the team. Today is first time reporters have seen him back at team headquarters. https://t.co/RF7pkVs7vc — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) August 24, 2021

It is uncertain if we will get an official report of what kept McKinley out for so long but the team’s priority will be to try to get him ready for opening week. Making sure he is in game shape and not likely to get hurt, after missing almost a month, is vital to Cleveland’s long-term goals.