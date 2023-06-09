DE Takk McKinley released by Cowboys

The Cowboys’ veterans have departed on a six-week break before training camp in Oxnard, but one of them won’t be making the trip to California after all.

The team released veteran defensive end Takk McKinley on Friday, according to numerous reports.

McKinley, a first-round draft pick of Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, was signed to the Dallas practice squad back in November. He did not get into any games for the remainder of 2022, but the club re-signed him to a one-year deal in March.

Cowboys released DE Takk McKinley, they announced. Move follows the recent addition of DE Ben Banogu. Roster back at 88 players. Team continues to explore market, including USFL talent and a potential kicker addition, toward filling 90-man roster. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 9, 2023

The 27-year-old’s release follows the addition this week of free agent end Ben Banogu, formerly with Indianapolis, and the recent selection of Junior Fehoko out of San Jose State in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

Dallas also has DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Chauncey Golston, Dante Fowler, and second-year rising star Sam Williams already at the position.

The Cowboys roster now stands at 88 players, two shy of the 90-man limit.

