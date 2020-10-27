Takk McKinley out of practice for Falcons, Julio Jones limited

The Falcons estimated that defensive end Takk McKinley would have been limited if they had practiced on Monday, but that wasn’t his participation level at Tuesday’s actual practice.

McKinley was the only player on the Falcons active roster who did not take part in Tuesday’s practice. He’s dealing with a groin injury that kept him out in Week 6, but he was able to play 23 defensive snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

Wide receiver Julio Jones was listed as limited for the second day in a row. He’s dealing with a hip ailment and had eight catches for 97 yards against Detroit.

Wide receiver Russell Gage (knee), center Alex Mack (knee), and tackle Kaleb McGary (elbow) were also limited participants.

The Falcons will practice again on Wednesday before issuing any injury designations for Thursday’s game against the Panthers.

