Takk McKinley will miss final two Falcons games

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley got injured during Sunday’s win over the 49ers and he won’t be able to make it back for the final two weeks of the regular season.

Head coach Dan Quinn announced on Monday that McKinley is done for the year. McKinley injured his shoulder after playing four snaps in what would wind up being a 29-22 win for Atlanta.

McKinley played in all 14 games for the Falcons and ends his year with 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks. The 2017 first-round pick now has 71 tackles, 16.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over his entire tenure with the Falcons.

Allen Bailey didn’t play on Sunday, which left Adrian Clayborn and Vic Beasley to handle defensive end duties after McKinley went down.