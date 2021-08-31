Defensive end Takk McKinley, a first-round draft pick of the Falcons in 2017, has finally found a new NFL home.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, McKinley will make the initial 53-man roster in Cleveland.

The Browns signed McKinley before adding Jadeveon Clowney. Still, the Browns seem to be intent on having a deep rotation on their defensive line.

McKinley is listed by the Browns as the second-string left defensive end, behind Myles Garrett.

Waived by the Falcons last November, McKinley failed physicals with the Bengals and 49ers before landing with the Raiders.

He has 17.5 sacks in 49 career games. If he’s on the field with Garrett or Clowney, McKinley could see some favorable matchups and add to this stats.

Takk McKinley finds a 53-man roster spot in Cleveland, for now originally appeared on Pro Football Talk